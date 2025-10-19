“It’s far too late now” - Fans slam as W Korea issues apology four days after the ‘Love Your W’ event controversy

After nearly a week of criticism, W Korea finally broke its silence with an official apology over its controversial Love Your W event. On October 19, 2025 (KST), the magazine cleared all related posts from its website and social media pages before releasing a statement acknowledging its insensitive approach to the issue.W Korea said the event held on October 15 was “inappropriate in its planning and execution” and did not represent the true purpose of its campaign. &quot;We accept the criticism and are deeply reflecting. We also apologize for not being more considerate of breast cancer patients and their families, and for causing them pain and discomfort,&quot; the publication added.Kpop Charts @kchartsmasterLINKW Korea issues statement following their ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ event controversy: — “This is W Korea.Our “Love Your W” Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign began in 2006 and has, for the past 20 years, strived to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.However, we acknowledge that the event held on October 15 was inappropriate in its planning and execution, considering the intent of the campaign. We accept the criticism and are deeply reflecting.We also apologize for not being more considerate of breast cancer patients and their families, and for causing them pain and discomfort.We also truly regret to have caused such a scandal and distress to those who shared the campaign’s purpose and participated with goodwill.”It also apologized to participants and partners who joined the cause with good intentions but were caught in the controversy. Launched in 2006, the Love Your W campaign has aimed for two decades to highlight the importance of early testing while backing the Korea Breast Health Foundation. The initiative has helped fund operations and treatments for financially struggling patients, supported by public donations and brand collaborations. However, fans still do not buy it, with many saying that it is &quot;too late.&quot; They noted that artists like aespa have faced backlash due to it. &quot;It’s far too late now. they’re sitting back comfortably while all the hate and humiliation’s been dumped on aespa. people turned this issue into nothing but a platform for their hate to aespa,&quot; an X user commented.asyA🇵🇸 @toldthefolkloreLINKit’s far too late now. they’re sitting back comfortably while all the hate and humiliation’s been dumped on aespa. people turned this issue into nothing but a platform for their hate to aespaMany say that the apology feels like a statement made to avoid criticism.Youngjijourney_ @youngjijourney_LINKYou know what worse? They only released the apology statement aftr so many ppl demand for it &amp; aftr their page got so many engagement then they make a move.. Absolutely nasty behavior. All are adult but the level of ignorance to acknowledge what is awareness event is kinda urgh🤢Shwetha.L🇮🇳🚩 @shwetzs_lilyLINKSorry but this seems like a statement to fulfill the purpose of avoiding criticism from people and media that's it. If they are truly reflecting then reveal the real amount donated to the cause and state that this kind of event will never happen in the future 🤷‍♀️Kind Bear @KindBear07LINKNow they're acknowledging it just coz they faced backlash, they completely missed the point of the event and says they been doing it for years yet acting as if they were amateurs.Meanwhile, others point out that the apology fails to clarify where the donations went or to provide full details.xolovesini @DyL1199501LINKAn apology statement devoid of sincerity. Disclose the details of public donations!²³¹ @knjpilledLINKw korea successfully got away with with not addressing the actual issue which is the lack of transparency in disclosing donations and possible money laundering because dumba*s kpop stans made it about the idols enjoying the afterpartysandy 99 @ihatenames2017LINKgood But you need more transparency about those donation and why is it too small despite being there for 20 years despite inviting ppl and investing too much into it where is the money goingW Korea’s charity event sparks donation &amp; conduct controversyW Korea’s yearly Love Your W charity event, hosted on October 15 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, gathered some of the biggest names in K-pop, from BTS and Stray Kids to aespa and IVE. Videos and clips shared online showed a glittering celebration, but according to fans online, the focus seemed far from charity. Guests were asked to raise champagne glasses for cameras, and W Korea’s social pages filled up with light, off-topic Q&amp;As like “What are your year-end plans?” and “How often do you look in the mirror?” One particular moment stirred debate when aespa’s Karina was told to pose to the lyrics of Sugar on My Tongue, a track known for its suggestive tone. Later, Dispatch revealed internal documents detailing how artists were managed during the night. The memo, issued by W Korea, repeatedly stated that managers were not allowed to accompany stars inside key zones such as interviews or shoots. Managers reportedly waited outside for over six hours while W Korea’s own team handled activities inside.The controversy deepened when reports on funding surfaced. Celebrities attended unpaid, covering their own appearance and styling expenses. Meanwhile, luxury sponsors were said to contribute substantial amounts, around ₩30 million KRW per fashion house and ₩5 million KRW per jewelry label. With 29 high-end brands like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Cartier onboard, total sponsorships were estimated near ₩1 billion KRW. However, government data later showed a wide gap between W Korea’s claims and its actual contributions. Despite stating it donated ₩1.1 billion KRW over two decades, official figures from lawmaker Lee Soo-jin and the Ministry of Health and Welfare revealed that only ₩315 million KRW was sent to the Korea Breast Health Foundation since 2007. Records indicate the highest donation reached ₩42 million KRW in 2012, then plunged to ₩5 million KRW in 2016, with none reported between 2017 and 2023. The charity resumed in 2024 with ₩125 million KRW. Adding to the criticism, American rapper Jay Park’s performance of Mommae drew backlash for its lyrics referencing “twins hanging from your chest,” viewed as insensitive to breast cancer patients. Park later apologized, explaining he meant no disrespect. As of now, W Korea has deleted all content from the Love Your W event across its social media platforms!