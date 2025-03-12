"It's finally here" — Fans react as tvN unveils new teaser for "Resident Playbook", confirming premiere date

On March 12, 2025, tvN shared another teaser for their highly anticipated drama series, Resident Playbook, on social media, confirming its release date as April 12, 2025.

Ad

The drama series is set in the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center and follows the hospital lives and turbulent friendships of young obstetrics and gynecology residents, who boldly choose to join an unpopular department amidst a backdrop of declining birth rates.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The teaser video released offers a glimpse into the chaotic lives of four young obstetrics and gynecology residents as they abruptly run off, even leaving their meals behind to rush to an emergency. The video vividly captures the unpredictable nature of their daily lives.

Fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm and anticipation for the upcoming series. One even mentioned how they have been waiting forever for this drama series to be released.

Ad

"It's finally here i feel like I've been waiting for this drama since forever," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar fan reactions emerged as they discussed the chaotic energy of the teaser, the lead actress, Go Youn-jung, and expressed excitement for the upcoming series.

"the teaser looks fun, but i know we will sob every episode," commented another fan.

"younjung is really insane. shes stressed and moving quickly but shes’s still so gorgeous!" exclaimed another fan.

"these chaotic babies ㅋㅋㅋ The emergency alarm made them run in panic so I-young & Namkyung had to run up onto the table. I'm gonna love this chaotic squad, they will make me laugh and cry out loud, believe me," remarked another fan.

Ad

More fan reaction read,

"our baby I-young is so adorable and chaotic. Younjung is really gonna serve acting masterclass and unmatched beauty at OBGYN Department," reacted another fan.

"Resident Playbook will come to us... finally we can meet with jungie again.." wrote another fan.

"April 12 can’t come fast enough!! I am so excited for this!! Ahhh," added another fan.

Ad

Resident Playbook is a spin-off version of popular drama series Hospital Playlist

Resident Playbook is a spin-off version of the popular 2020-21 drama series Hospital Playlist. It follows the lives of five doctors: Lee Ik-jun, Ahn Jeong-won, Kim Jun-wan, Yang Seok-hyeong, and Chae Song-hwa. These doctors are in their forties, work at Yulje Medical Center, and share a strong bond they formed during their medical school days.

Ad

Ad

The drama series received widespread critical acclaim, and Elle magazine compared it to shows such as Grey's Anatomy and Friends. In 2023, reports emerged that director Shin Won-ho has embarked on a new project that was rumored to be a spin-off of Hospital Playlist.

It was later clarified, however, that the new series, Resident Playbook, would be a new project, marking another collaboration between Shin Won-ho and writer Lee Woo-jung, who has previously worked on the Reply series and Hospital Playlist.

Ad

Resident Playbook was initially slated to be released in March 2024, but its release was impacted by a nationwide medical strike in South Korea. In February 2024, thousands of doctors, residents, and interns resigned or suspended their studies to protest the government's proposal to increase medical school enrollment.

The drama was expected to portray devoted doctors providing selfless care. Audiences who had personally experienced delays during the strike might harbor resentment, which could hinder the drama's ability to resonate. Consequently, tvN announced a delay in the broadcast date, postponing it to the second half of 2024.

Ad

However, in September 2024, due to repeated delays, Resident Playbook was put on hold until further notice.

Resident Playbook is scheduled to air on April 12, 2025, on tvN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback