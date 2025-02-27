“It’s getting way too weird day by day” — Internet reacts as Shim Hyung-tak’s baby son draws comparisons to BTS' Jungkook

South Korean actor Shim Hyung-tak and his wife, Hirai Saya, made headlines due to their son Haru's alleged resemblance to BTS' Jungkook.

In February 2025, Shim Hyung-tak appeared on Channel A's Nowadays Men's Life - Groom Class, where he shared glimpses of his life as a new father. Baby Haru was shown to viewers for the first time in this series. The show's mentors and panelists further commented that Haru resembled both his mother and BTS' Jungkook.

This comparison stemmed from 2023 when Shim Hyung-tak introduced Hirai Saya, his fiancée, on TV CHOSUN's Chosun's Lover. Viewers coincided that Saya bore a striking resemblance to Jungkook. Many took to social media to openly express their disbelief in the startling similarity between Saya and the globally established K-pop figure.

In May 2023, even Jungkook himself acknowledged the resemblance during a live-stream session on Weverse, stating:

"I saw the posts about Shim Hyung Tak's wife. We do look alike."

Meanwhile, several netizens believed that although Saya may have a resemblance to the BTS idol, her baby doesn't look like him. One fan wrote on X:

"It's getting way too weird day by day"

Netizens shared similar thoughts and said that the baby looked exactly like his mom, Saya, and his father, Shim Hyung-tak.

"He look a copypaste of his own father, and his mom eyes. Plz dont say something that will hurt the baby's parents feeling," a fan wrote.

"He’s adorable, don’t see the resemblance but it’s a running joke since mom actually looks like JK," another fan wrote.

"Sorry but I can't see the resemblance.." another fan reacted.

Others mentioned that it was a little weird for the show panelists to say that the baby looked like Jungkook instead of his own father.

"It's getting too much now tbh. This is not normal at all," a fan remarked.

"Baby look nothing like Jungkook...they need to stop making everything about him, just cause his wife look little bit similar as pre debut Jungkook that doesn't mean her baby will look like Jungkook too," another fan wrote.

"Once was fine but it's getting weird now...like let's be real the baby doesn't resemble Jk at all," another fan emphasized.

More about South Korean actor Shim Hyung-tak

Shim Hyung-tak is a prominent actor recognized for his versatile roles in television dramas and films. He pursued higher education at Sangji Youngseo College and the University of Suwon before embarking on his acting career in 1998.

Shim Hyung-tak's acting journey began in the early 2000s, but he gained significant attention with his role in the television drama The Road Home (2009). This success was followed by notable performances in series such as:

Three Sisters (2010)

Welcome Rain to My Life (2012)

You Are the Boss! (2013)

Let's Eat (2014)

Miss Mamma Mia (2015)

Touch Your Heart (2019)

In April 2023, Shim Hyun-tak made it known that he was engaged to his non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend, Hirai Saya, with an age difference of 18 years. They had been in a romantic relationship for four years before their engagement.

They registered their marriage on June 5, 2023, and held a private wedding ceremony in the vicinity of Mount Fuji in Japan on July 8, 2023.

