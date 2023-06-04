“I was super happy and grateful”: Shim Hyung-tak’s wife responds to BTS’ Jung Kook acknowledging their resemblance in a social media post

Hirai Saya, Shim Hyung-tak’s wife, expressed her love for BTS’ Jung Kook on her Instagram account on June 3, 2023. She gained recognition for resembling the youngest BTS member during his debut days and instantly became an interesting topic of discussion for ARMYs. Recently, in a Weverse livestream, the Euphoria singer read a comment and acknowledged that she did resemble him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hirai Saya shared that she did not know much about K-pop idol groups and only knew BTS. She also said that the youngest BTS member was her favorite. She added that she talked about Jung Kook’s livestream with her husband, popular actor Shim Hyung-tak, and they both found the incident unbelievable.

“I was super happy and grateful for what happened recently. To be honest, I'm not familiar with K-pop idols but BTS is the only group I love and Jung Kook happens to be my bias. Mr. Shim is in the same boat. We both couldn't believe if this was real or a dream.” (translation via allkpop)

Hirai Saya further shared that no one had ever called out the resemblance between her and the BTS member. Hence, she was surprised to see ARMYs and the Euphoria singer mention the same.

Shim Hyung-tak’s wife, Hirai Saya, talks about BTS’ Jung Kook mentioning her during his Weverse Live

Last month, Hirai Saya, the non-celebrity wife of Shim Hyung-tak, went viral after ARMYs discovered her to be a doppelganger of BTS’ Jung Kook. The Touch Your Heart actor and his wife featured on the TV CHOSUN variety show Lovers of Joseon episode 12, which was released on April 10, 2023. The hair, face and facial expressions of Hirai Saya resembled BTS’ Jung Kook during his early pre-debut and debut time, when he was around 15 years old.

Images of Hirai Saya with BTS’ Jung Kook took over social media in no time as fans gushed over the doppelgangers. As the discussions grew, the Euphoria singer admitted they looked alike and even laughed a little while mentioning that on his Weverse live stream of May 25.

Naturally, the Euphoria singer’s admission of his doppelganger spread far and wide till it reached Hirai Saya. She expressed gratitude for the same in her Instagram post of June 3, 2023. After mentioning that the youngest BTS member was her favorite, she added that she will continue cheering on for the Butter septet.

“I felt like I was dreaming because Jung Kook himself acknowledged me. Thank you. In fact, I was surprised that many viewers and fans thought I looked like him because I never heard that I resembled him. And I feel sorry for BTS or Jung Kook's fans but I'm really grateful as what happened recently was full of Jung Kook's kindness. Thank you again and I'll continue rooting for Jung Kook and BTS."

In other news, BTS’ Jung Kook will reportedly release his solo debut album on July 14, 2023.

