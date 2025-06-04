“IT'S HAPPENING Y'ALL”- BTS fans thrilled as private ticketing organizer’s “coming soon” teaser sparks buzz over potential Jungkook solo tour

Popular Indonesian ticketing platform tiketX has stirred excitement among K-pop fans by featuring BTS’ Jungkook in a cryptic teaser on their official X. On June 4, 2025, fans spotted the post, which showed the BTS' member's image alongside the words “COMING SOON,” sparking buzz online.
The teaser has led many to speculate that the BTS star could be preparing for a solo world tour, especially since the post came from a ticketing site, often the first to hint at concert announcements.
Fans are drawing parallels to a similar possible incident involving j-hope, whose tour was also subtly teased in advance before it was officially confirmed.
With no formal announcement yet, the mere possibility has fans eagerly awaiting more updates, already celebrating the hint as a promising sign of what could be Jungkook’s next major move.
“JUNGKOOK SOLO WORLD TOUR is COMING VERY SOON,” a fan said.
“Man, everyone is gonna be so scared now. Look who's coming,” a fan remarked.
“I CAN'T WAIT,” a fan exclaimed.
“OMGGGGG SO HAPPYYYYY!!!!!” Another fan exclaimed.
More comments from fans read:
“Guys all this is making me soo nervous im not even joking,” a fan expressed.
“ARE YOU FOR REALLLLLLLL,” a fan in disbelief.
“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE GOD LET IT BE TRUE OMG,” a fan wishing.
Jungkook will be released from the military on June 11
BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin are set to be discharged from their mandatory military service on June 11, 2025, with bandmates RM and V scheduled for release a day earlier on June 10.
Suga will follow on June 21, marking the full return of all seven BTS members to civilian life.
With their complete reunion just days away, fans are brimming with anticipation, curious to see what kind of comeback or group activity awaits them.
While full-group promotions are expected, there's also excitement surrounding the members' individual careers, which have flourished during their enlistment period.
The recent teaser featuring Jungkook on a major ticketing platform has only added to the buzz, suggesting something solo might be in the works as well.
In terms of his recent accolades, he was named "Top Artist" at Spain’s Top50 Music Awards 2025, winning in the Global Artist division. This achievement is more remarkable because the star is still serving in the military.
Fans are now eager to see what milestones he and the group will conquer next once they’re officially back.