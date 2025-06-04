“KINGS OF KPOP” — Fans react as BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook become the only male Korean soloists to reach 900M streams each on Spotify in 2025

On June 2, 2025, fan-based X account km_charts reported that BTS' Jimin and Jungkook both crossed 900 million streams each on Spotify in 2025. They’re the only male Korean solo artists to hit this number this year.

This ranks them among the top four highest-played K-pop individual artists of 2025. Both idols are currently fulfilling their compulsory military duties.

Jungkook’s solo tracks, including his debut album GOLDEN, alongside Jimin’s FACE and MUSE, have driven these streaming counts. ARMYs are flooding social media with excitement over the BTS maknaes' massive Spotify milestone.

"KINGS OF KPOP👑 CONGRATULATIONS ACE DUO JIKOOK," an X user commented.

Jungkook reached another milestone on Spotify by becoming the first Asian artist to have three solo songs each pass 900 million streams.

Seven leads with 2.373 billion streams. Standing Next to You has 1.209 billion. 3D recently crossed 900 million. Meanwhile, Jimin's solo project has already surpassed 2.9 billion streams on the platform. The lead track Who keeps streaming strong.

MUSE is the first Korean solo album to attain this milestone quicker than any other K-pop solo record. Both of their streaming records mark new benchmarks for K-pop solo artists on Spotify.

"Jungkook when his last album is from 2023 and jimin’s from 2024 🤣🤣🤣," a fan remarked.

"Jimin and jungkook without a new release 😂 😂," a user mentioned.

"Mind you Jungkook and Jimin are on hiatus and have had no promo or payola unlike the rest," a person shared.

More similar reactions from fans read:

"JIMIN and jungkook without any Collab and new released," a netizen said.

"Jikook did that without any release this year," a viewer noted.

"Jimin , jk without any album surpassed lisa with album 15 songs and 2 versions," another fan added.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook were seen at Gimpo Airport during their final military time off last month

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were last seen at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport on May 23 and 24 during their last vacation from mandatory army duty. The two appeared to travel on separate days, with reports suggesting both headed toward Japan.

Though Jimin’s endpoint hasn’t been officially named, the airport mainly handles short regional routes, including Tokyo, making a Japan-bound flight highly probable.

Gimpo serves mostly nearby destinations and isn’t equipped for long-haul trips, which rules out far-off locations like the U.S. The idols remain enlisted but are currently using their final military leave.

Defense regulations typically limit travel abroad unless pre-approved, narrowing down where they could fly. This visit closely reflects their November 23, 2023, trip, when both singers flew out to Japan a day after HYBE shared that BTS bandmates RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had begun their enlistment steps.

During that journey, the two were spotted with compact video gear, sparking talk of an upcoming project. That footage was later revealed to be part of the Disney+ travel reality show Are You Sure?!, which aired on August 8, 2024. The travel and filming happened right before they entered military training.

Together, BTS's Jimin alongside Jungkook are slated for release from South Korea's armed forces on June 11, 2025. They enlisted together in December 2023 and are serving in the 5th Infantry Division.

