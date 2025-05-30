BTS' RM and Epik High's Tablo released Stop The Rain on May 2, 2025, through Ours. The track was written by Anthony Watts, Kim Namjoon, Tablo, and Will Leong. It was recorded before the Lonely singer's military enlistment and was accompanied by an animated music video showcasing black-and-white visuals and a character in an emotional state.

Ad

Ad

Trending

According to Melon's website, Stop The Rain conveys a message of comfort and solidarity to listeners who have gone through turbulent days of youth. RM and Tablo explore themes of childhood trauma and adult disillusionment.

5 things you didn't know about BTS' RM and Epik High Tablo's Stop The Rain

1) BTS' RM's reference to 27 Club left many listeners intrigued

Ad

BTS' RM and Epik High's Tablo used animation to showcase their inner conflicts and vulnerability faced by them. The lyrics, 'When I was a kid, I was convinced that I was destined for the 27 club. I'm 29 sinkin' in a bathtub,' generated a buzz among listeners.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Tablo explained the meaning of 27 Club, referring to the tragic fate of celebrities who died at the age of 27 due to several heart-wrenching reasons. Some of them included Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Kim Jong-hyun, and others.

Ad

2) Stop The Rain was the second collaboration of BTS' RM and Epik High's Tablo

Ad

For those unversed, Stop The Rain was not the first time BTS' RM and Epik High's Tablo joined forces to create a heartfelt song. They had previously collaborated on RM's track All Day, which was part of his album Indigo.

All Day was the third track of Kim Namjoon's debut studio album, Indigo, released on December 2, 2022, through BigHit Music.

3) BTS' RM and Epik High's Tablo sent over a hundred messages to discuss the track Stop The Rain

Ad

During the exclusive interview with South Korean media Weverse magazine, Tablo revealed that he and Kim Namjoon had exchanged over a hundred messages while working on the piece. He mentioned:

"I found out from “All Day” how much RM likes to talk things over while working, so I reached out to him the whole time while making this new song. We must’ve sent hundreds of messages about this one song alone."

Ad

4) Selecting rain as a theme for the track

Epik High's Tablo mentioned during an interview with Weverse Magazine that the concept of Rain held a significant meaning for both him and Kim Namjoon. He mentioned that a rainy day felt like the perfect image for expressing the hardest parts of youth. He added:

"It rains, then it stops, then the sun comes out and you feel like you’ve overcome something. But it’ll always rain again. There’s hope there, but also that you need to get used to the pain."

Ad

5) Epik High's Tablo revealed that both he and BTS' RM wanted to stop the rain

During an interview with Weverse Magazine, Tablo shared that even though BTS' RM has been loved by the world, he has also experienced his share of pain and hard times. He added:

"And RM, even though he’s been so loved from the time he was a trainee until now as BTS, he’s had his share of hard times, too. And he, too, has become stronger for it and gotten used to getting caught in the rain—to the point where he can say, “It’s alright, I don’t need an umbrella. A little rain won’t kill me.” So with “Stop The Rain,” we’re at a level where we can easily say, “I’ll stop the rain that’s falling on you."

Ad

BTS' Kim Namjoon is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More