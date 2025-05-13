 "Masterpiece dominates" — Fans react as Tablo & BTS' RM's 'Stop The Rain' tops Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales Chart

On May 13, 2025, Epik High's Tablo and BTS' RM's collaborative track Stop The Rain debuted at the No.1 position on the Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales Chart, leaving the fandom proud.

For those unversed, the song was released on May 2, 2025, through OURS CO. and RYCE Music Group and was distributed by Genie Music Corporation. As per Melon, Stop The Rain is a message to provide solidarity and comfort to all those who have gone through turbulent days of youth, something everyone experiences in their lives. The track explores themes of childhood trauma and adult disillusionment.

Subsequently, BTS' RM and Epik High's Tablo's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Multiple congratulatory messages came flooding in soon on the platforms.

"Masterpiece dominates!" one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The fandom shared how BTS' RM and Epik High's Tablo's efforts paid off, praising the song's intention to showcase vulnerability in such a raw manner.

"Congratulations rm and tablo, your efforts to portray vulnerability and childhood trauma through stop the rain was indeed meaningful, congratulations for new milestone," a fan reacted.

"Wowwwww legend🙌 CONGRATULATIONS RM CONGRATULATIONS TABLO," another fan lauded.

"OUR NAMJOON AHHH LOOK🥹💜 CONGRATULATION JOONIE🥹💜 CONGRATULATIONS RM," another fan commented.

Some netizens commented on how they would continue to support BTS' RM through all his endeavors, mentioning his previous achievements.

"'Stop The Rain' marks RM's 3rd #1 on Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales Chart —He becomes the Korean act with the 2nd most #1's on the Chart,"- a netizen reacted.

"Congratulations Kim Namjoon we are proud of you and wish to see you achieve more," another netizen shared.

"Joonie must be happy to see the new milestone, I hope we will continue to shower more love and support to him through streaming, engagement and much," another netizen commented.

More about Epik High's Tablo and BTS' RM's Stop The Rain

Following the release of Stop The Rain, the track continued to chart on the different Billboard surveys. It was placed at the No. 4 position on the Billboard Digital Songs Sales Chart, the No.116 position on the Billboard Global Excl US Chart, and the No.178 position on the Billboard Global 200 Chart.

BTS' RM released his second full-length studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, through Big Hit Music. Come Back to Me and Lost! were the singles released prior to the album's release. The record was distributed through YG Plus and HYBE. It featured eleven tracks, including Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, Out of Love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), and more.

In recent news, the K-pop idol is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.

