“It’s their private life”- Fans defend BTS’ Jimin as his Moon Party appearance sparks criticism amid silence on Song Da-eun dating controversy

On September 4, BTS’ Jimin attended The Moon Party Seoul 2025 alongside fellow member RM, marking one of his rare public appearances in recent weeks. The vocalist caught attention with a new golden blonde hairstyle, paired with black rectangular glasses, an all-black outfit, and silver jewelry.In an Instagram Stories shared by influencer @mamachichi_style, he was seen seated next to BTS leader RM. Soon after, his appearance at the party went viral across social media, with fans rejoicing in the return of a fan-favorite hairstyle of the idol.While his new look drew admiration, Jimin’s outing also came against the backdrop of ongoing dating rumors involving actress Song Da-eun. A post on a South Korean online community, theqoo, went viral discussing Jimin’s appearance.Despite the idol's agency BIGHIT MUSIC’s clarification, some netizens criticized Jimin’s silence about the matter. They described his demeanor as indifferent in light of the controversy.At the same time, fans rallied in his defense, emphasizing that personal relationships should remain private. Supporters trended messages online, reiterating that Jimin deserves space away from scrutiny. One fan wrote on theqoo,&quot;The comments are so bad. It seems like a lot of people are disappointed because they thought the hate commenters would have been more excited and had more things to curse at if they hadn't broken up. Since the other person hasn't mentioned anything more, they probably negotiated it out on their own. It's their private life, so what can be done? It's not a crime. I wonder how many people are truly worried about the woman. It's just a game of ridicule. Tsk tsk.&quot;A fan wrote (Image via theqoo)Many defended Jimin, stressing that private relationships should not be grounds for public judgment. A few highlighted the malicious tone in media coverage and online discussions, pointing out that both Jimin and Song Da-eun were being unfairly targeted. Others praised his strong mentality and urged fellow fans not to worry, noting that he has shown resilience in handling public attention.&quot;It's a relationship between a man and a woman that only the people involved know, and I wonder if it's possible for a member of the team to admit to their relationship on their own and have the fans who write malicious comments about their girlfriend step forward and stop them. It's not like they committed any crime, but it seems like it's bad that they keep getting criticized,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;He's not the avoidant type, and it wasn't as big of a deal to him as fans thought. He has a great mentality. Jimin fans don't have to worry. He's mentally strong,&quot; wrote a person online.&quot;Idols don't have human rights? I'm not a fan of anyone but I think it's too much,&quot; commented this fan.Amid the ongoing scrutiny over Jimin’s private life, fans continued to push back against what they viewed as unfair coverage and excessive online criticism. On community forums, several netizens openly criticized the media’s framing of the issue and defended the singer’s right to personal space.༊ @jmnberriesLINKeveryone worried for jimin wondering if he’s doing well and all and turns out he’s living his best life unbothered and he just needed to pick up the blonde bleach 😭 jimin never lose your inner idgafism and divaism&quot;It's funny that the reporters who induce malicious comments and the malicious commenters who rush in to write malicious comments are the ones who should live their own lives properly,&quot; mentioned a fan.&quot;Do people who leave malicious comments think they're trying to achieve justice? How can they possibly know if Jimin is comfortable or not? They probably don't know anything about his personal circumstances anyway, but seeing people who leave malicious comments for days on end makes me think there's no such thing as a demon,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;What is the reporter doing, seriously, so malicious. If the reporter doesn’t use wording like that, is there nothing to write about? It seems like both are being bothered by reporters and antis. Just leave them alone&quot; added this netizen.About BTS' Jimin’s dating rumors: BIGHIT MUSIC clarifies past relationship with Song Da-eun𝕭𝖔𝖗(ꪜ )⁷💣⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK💜ⒷⓉⓈ🅨🅔🅐🅡 @BTS_VgirlLINKAnd the water Army twt melted for Blonde Jimin 😭 Antis must have had a terrible day They thought he will be canceled just like they cancel thier favs for dating 😂On August 27, 2025, South Korean actress Song Da-eun uploaded a video clip on TikTok showing herself waiting for Jimin at an elevator. This now-deleted clip quickly sparked speculation about their relationship. In response to the controversy, on August 31, BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement stating,&quot;Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it. However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts.&quot;BIGHIT clarified that the idol and Song Da-eun had “feelings for each other in the past” but stressed that their relationship ended years ago and that they are not currently dating.&quot;The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present. We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist.&quot;In terms of music activities of the Idol, BTS is preparing for a group comeback with a new album set for release in Spring 2026.