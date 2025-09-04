"Weren't we just talking about privacy?": Fans outraged following BTS' Jimin's recent gym clip leak amid dating controversy with Song Da-eun

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, a clip featuring BTS's Jimin and Namjoon at the gym landed on the internet. From the angle from which the video was shot, many people speculated that the person behind it captured the two K-pop idols without their acknowledgement. This left several fans disappointed.Many criticized those who take and spread pictures of BTS members during their private outings and interactions. They expressed that this not only is an invasion of privacy but also is disrespectful towards the idols. The action was especially frowned upon following Jimim's ongoing dating controversy with the South Korean actress Song Da-eun.Previously, Song Da-eun released a now retracted video through her TikTok, which showcased the BTS member showing up at her apartment complex, and this led to the spread of dating rumors between the two celebrities. However, BigHit Music revealed that the two had dated in the past, but that their "mutual affection" ended years ago. During this period, many BTS fans expressed the importance of maintaining boundaries and criticized Song Da-eun for her invasion of Jimin's privacy. While this controversy has still been the talk of the town, fans were disappointed to see people exhibit similar characteristics that they have been trying to advocate against. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same: "Weren't we just talking about respecting his privacy? Hello? This is still an invasion of his privacy. This was posted without his consent. Seems like people will never learn and will only ever care about what they want and not about him" More fans and netizens talked about their criticism of the recent leaked video of Jimin. "I'm glad to see Mimi, but also, who took this? Who leaked this? Wasn't it privacy we were all ranting about a few days ago?" "for f*cks sake just leave these men alone in their private time. the hell is wrong with you people recording them?" "I understand that they are in a public place, but don't you think it's too much?" "Just a few days ago you were screaming about his privacy. Suddenly this is okay? Clearly he didn't give his consent." "what the hell is wrong with you people actually? you care more about seeing him unethically and violating his privacy when it suits you but when it's his crazy ex it's wrong?? make up your minds about what you actually care about" BIGHIT MUSIC releases a response statement following dating controversy between BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun Since the video of BTS's Jimin allegedly being at the apartment of the South Korean actress, Song Da-eun, went viral, several people have been speculating that the two are in a relationship. As several media outlets and netizens continued to add more narratives and theories about the leaked video, people were also frustrated about the lack of response from Jimin's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.On August 31, BIGHIT MUSIC released a response statement, explaining the reasons for not putting out one earlier and also clarifying the rumors. Here's what the statement read:&quot;Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it. However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts.&quot;The statement continued:&quot;The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present. We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist.&quot;Therefore, the rumors and related speculations were put to rest following the statement release.