  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Weren't we just talking about privacy?": Fans outraged following BTS' Jimin's recent gym clip leak amid dating controversy with Song Da-eun

"Weren't we just talking about privacy?": Fans outraged following BTS' Jimin's recent gym clip leak amid dating controversy with Song Da-eun

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 04, 2025 12:10 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin (Image via Instagram/@j.m)

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, a clip featuring BTS's Jimin and Namjoon at the gym landed on the internet. From the angle from which the video was shot, many people speculated that the person behind it captured the two K-pop idols without their acknowledgement. This left several fans disappointed.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many criticized those who take and spread pictures of BTS members during their private outings and interactions. They expressed that this not only is an invasion of privacy but also is disrespectful towards the idols. The action was especially frowned upon following Jimim's ongoing dating controversy with the South Korean actress Song Da-eun.

Previously, Song Da-eun released a now retracted video through her TikTok, which showcased the BTS member showing up at her apartment complex, and this led to the spread of dating rumors between the two celebrities. However, BigHit Music revealed that the two had dated in the past, but that their "mutual affection" ended years ago.

Ad

During this period, many BTS fans expressed the importance of maintaining boundaries and criticized Song Da-eun for her invasion of Jimin's privacy. While this controversy has still been the talk of the town, fans were disappointed to see people exhibit similar characteristics that they have been trying to advocate against. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Weren’t we just talking about respecting his privacy? Hello? This is still an invasion of his privacy. This was posted without his consent. Seems like people will never learn and will only ever care about what they want and not about him"
Ad
Ad

More fans and netizens talked about their criticism of the recent leaked video of Jimin.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

BIGHIT MUSIC releases a response statement following dating controversy between BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun

Since the video of BTS's Jimin allegedly being at the apartment of the South Korean actress, Song Da-eun, went viral, several people have been speculating that the two are in a relationship.

As several media outlets and netizens continued to add more narratives and theories about the leaked video, people were also frustrated about the lack of response from Jimin's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.

Ad

On August 31, BIGHIT MUSIC released a response statement, explaining the reasons for not putting out one earlier and also clarifying the rumors. Here's what the statement read:

"Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it. However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts."
Ad

The statement continued:

"The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present. We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist."
Ad

Therefore, the rumors and related speculations were put to rest following the statement release.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications