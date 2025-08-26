"Hope they don’t do this" - Internet divided as Billboard names BTS as a potential performer for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

On Monday, August 25, 2025, Billboard listed BTS in its predictions for the potential performers for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. In the article, the outlet mentioned how people worldwide have been awaiting the live return of BTS following their discharge from the South Korean military.
They also added that the group could showcase the songs of their next comeback through the Super Bowl, as the anticipated release of their album coincides with the event. Here's what Billboard stated:
"The world is anxiously anticipating the live return of the Bangtan Boys. Now that all seven members of B TS have completed their mandatory South Korean military service are setting the stage for their re-emergence from a more than three-year hiatus."
The outlet continued:
"Though no specific details have been announced yet about the comeback, all seven hopped on a livestream in June to announce, 'we'll be releasing a new B TS album in the spring of next year,' which seems like perfect timing to tee it up at February's Super Bowl."
Super Bowl LX is scheduled to take place on February 8, 2025, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
However, when this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens had divided opinions on the same. While some celebrated BTS's global recognition and impressive growth as a worldwide boy band, others were unhappy about the news. Several people explained that the Super Bowl Halftime Show and its audience might not be a productive and healthy space for BTS.
One fan wrote on X:
"I love BTS but I hope they don’t do this halftime show. Worst kind of viewers watch only that and once they start singing in Korean - they gonna get unwanted remarks."
Many fans and netizens raised similar concerns about the boy band performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
On the other hand, some fans were excited to see the group possibly make another impressive milestone in their career.
BTS announces next comeback release in Spring 2026, hints at possible tour
On July 1, during a Weverse livestream with all the BTS members, the group revealed they had already begun preparations for their next album release. They shared that the album could be expected to be released in Spring 2026. They also stated that they would follow up with a world tour after the album's release.
“We’ll be releasing a new B TS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas," the group said.
They continued:
"We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started. We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”
Fans and netizens eagerly await their album's release and more details about the tour.