"Hope they don’t do this" - Internet divided as Billboard names BTS as a potential performer for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

On Monday, August 25, 2025, Billboard listed BTS in its predictions for the potential performers for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. In the article, the outlet mentioned how people worldwide have been awaiting the live return of BTS following their discharge from the South Korean military.

Ad

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop Billboard reveals their top 10 picks for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show: #1. Taylor Swift #2. Jay-Z #3. Post Malone #4. Metallica #5. Green Day #6. BTS #7. Drake #8. Justin Bieber #9. Mariah Carey #10. Lady Gaga

Ad

Trending

They also added that the group could showcase the songs of their next comeback through the Super Bowl, as the anticipated release of their album coincides with the event. Here's what Billboard stated:

"The world is anxiously anticipating the live return of the Bangtan Boys. Now that all seven members of B TS have completed their mandatory South Korean military service are setting the stage for their re-emergence from a more than three-year hiatus."

Ad

The outlet continued:

"Though no specific details have been announced yet about the comeback, all seven hopped on a livestream in June to announce, 'we'll be releasing a new B TS album in the spring of next year,' which seems like perfect timing to tee it up at February's Super Bowl."

Super Bowl LX is scheduled to take place on February 8, 2025, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Ad

However, when this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens had divided opinions on the same. While some celebrated BTS's global recognition and impressive growth as a worldwide boy band, others were unhappy about the news. Several people explained that the Super Bowl Halftime Show and its audience might not be a productive and healthy space for BTS.

One fan wrote on X:

"I love BTS but I hope they don’t do this halftime show. Worst kind of viewers watch only that and once they start singing in Korean - they gonna get unwanted remarks."

Ad

stalker14v @stalker14v I love BTS but I hope they don’t do this halftime show. Worst kind of viewers watch only that and once they start singing in Korean - they gonna get unwanted remarks.

Ad

Many fans and netizens raised similar concerns about the boy band performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Elli @Jeykey4U No please. This is not their audience.

Ad

Mookive⁷ IS SEEING TAEHYUNG 😭🫶 @J00n_is_Life Would love to see them there but football fans are another breed

Ad

caprisun⁷ 🍉 BTS SPRING 2026 @gIossdreams that would be so great like they would give such an incredible performance but gosh the amount of hate they would receive.....

Ad

On the other hand, some fans were excited to see the group possibly make another impressive milestone in their career.

⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK ⁷ @solartomymoon They are fit perfectly to be on superbowl show

Ad

Jean @tsay_26 EXCELLENT CHOICE! BTS are true LEGENDS!🔥💜 @BTS_twt @bts_bighit

Ad

DG @dylanggcrave @TheePopCore and i speak for us all when i say that the entire WORLD would LOVE to see BTS light up the stage at the Super Bowl

Ad

BTS announces next comeback release in Spring 2026, hints at possible tour

On July 1, during a Weverse livestream with all the BTS members, the group revealed they had already begun preparations for their next album release. They shared that the album could be expected to be released in Spring 2026. They also stated that they would follow up with a world tour after the album's release.

Ad

“We’ll be releasing a new B TS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas," the group said.

They continued:

"We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started. We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”

Ad

Fans and netizens eagerly await their album's release and more details about the tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More