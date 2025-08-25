“Totally in his own league” - Fans applaud as BTS' Jungkook’s GOLDEN becomes 1st studio album by an Asian Act with 3 songs crossing 1B Spotify streams

  • home icon
By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:50 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 8, 2023 - Source: Getty
Three songs from Jungkook’s GOLDEN crosses one billion Spotify streams (Image via Getty)

On August 25, 2025, Jungkook’s GOLDEN became the first studio album by an Asian act to have three songs surpass one billion streams each on Spotify. This milestone was reached following the recent achievement of his track 3D, which joined Seven and Standing Next to You in the billion-stream club, as per an X post by @TheePopCore.

Alongside this, GOLDEN also became the first album by an Asian soloist to surpass six billion streams on Spotify and the fastest studio album by an Asian act to ever reach this landmark, as per @WORLDMUSICAWARD's X post. With this feat, he has matched a record previously held only by his group, BTS.

Now, both Jungkook and BTS are the only two artists with albums surpassing six billion streams on the platform. GOLDEN joins BTS’s Proof, Love Yourself: Answer, and Map of the Soul: 7 in this tier.

A fan praised JK for his latest achievement, writing on X:

"CRAZY ACHIEVEMENTS Jungkook is totally in his own league"
Fans showered the star with praise online for achieving such historic milestones as a solo artist.

Some other achievements by GOLDEN and Jungkook's recent whereabouts

Jungkook’s album GOLDEN, which was released in November 2023, marked his official debut as a solo artist. This happened just a month before his military enlistment in December of the same year. Despite his absence, the album continued to break records and earn accolades.

Nearly two years after its release, GOLDEN has become one of the most successful K-pop albums ever. Upon its debut, the album surpassed one billion streams on Spotify within just one month of its release. It also became the best-selling solo Korean artist album in Billboard 200 first-week history and holds the record as the longest-charting K-pop solo album on the Billboard 200.

Among the three songs contributing to its recent milestone, Seven stands out as the first song by an Asian act to surpass 2.5 billion streams on Spotify, as per Times Now. The success of individual tracks has ultimately elevated the album’s global reach and legacy.

As a soloist, Jungkook has been relatively low-key lately, with no new solo projects or endorsements officially announced. Since BTS is currently shooting group content in the United States for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback, JK has been occupied with that as well.

A few days ago, Jungkook excited the fans by suddenly opening a new Instagram account and briefly setting the GOLDEN album logo as his profile picture. He later posted the same thing on his feed, but deleted it shortly after.

This unexpected move had fans buzzing with theories, with many wondering if it was a sign of something coming, most probably even a solo tour later this year. Nothing is confirmed yet, but this has only added to the excitement and curiosity surrounding his next step.

The singer was discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.

More from Sportskeeda
comments icon

