"ITS HAPPENING" - Fans react as Doh Kyung-soo announces his 2025 Asia Tour

EXO member and soloist Doh Kyung-soo (D.O.) announced his solo concert tour on April 11, 2025. The announcement was made via the singer's label, Company Soo Soo, on its official social media handles. A few concert tour dates were also announced along with the concert announcement.

The news of Doh Kyung-soo's solo concert came as a surprise to the fans. They were excited to hear that the singer would soon embark on an Asian tour. More stops on the tour will be announced soon. Here's how the fans reacted to the news:

"ITS HAPPENING," said one fan.

Fans were excited to hear the news about Kyung-soo's concert and had a variety of emotions to display. Some were excited to know that the concert date coincides with their birthday, whereas some even commented on the poster. Here's what they wrote:

"I have the same reaction as you Kyungsoo!!" a user wrote.

"Wdym his concert in Tokyo is on my birthday!?!" a fan replied.

"Everything about this poster is so beautiful," another fan replied.

Fans were also ready to break their savings and 'no-concert' rules to see Kyung-soo. Some even wanted the That's Okay singer to move beyond Asia and head on a world tour. Here's how they reacted:

"I said I won't be going to any concerts soon but I think this is an exception. Badly want to see Kyungsoo," a user wrote.

"Vacation? Cancelled. Bank account? Reassigned to concert funds. Kyungsoo? I'm coming for you (again) this year!!" another user replied.

"Asia is THE ONLY THING EXO SEES I CAN'T -," a fan replied.

All you need to know about Doh Kyung-soo's upcoming Do It! concert tour

EXO member Doh Kyung-soo will embark on a new concert tour in July this year. Beginning with Seoul on July 19 and 20, the singer will then move across Asian cities like Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Bangkok, and Tokyo. The singer's label, Soo Soo, also mentioned that more stops will be added to the tour lineup.

The tour dates of Doh Kyung-soo's upcoming Do It! concert tour are as follows:

2025.07.19-20 SEOUL

2025.08.02 TAIPEI

2025.08.09 JAKARTA

2025.08.16 MANILA

2025.08.23 SINGAPORE

2025.08.30 MALAYSIA

2025.09.20 MACAU

2025.10.11 BANGKOK

2025.10.25-26 TOKYO

The poster features Kyung-soo wearing a white t-shirt with the words "ADBS Andersson Bell" encircled in a red heart shape and beige shorts with matching brown-beige-white colored socks and shoes. The photo captures him mid-jump with an energetic expression on his face and his hands raised. The ticket sales for the concert have not been announced yet. It is uncertain whether the singer will release new music before the concert.

Previously, Doh Kyung-soo embarked on a fan concert tour named BLOOM across Asia in 2024, following the release of his third EP, Blossom, in May 2024.

In other news, Doh Kyung-soo recently participated in his group EXO's 13th debut anniversary live with members Suho, Chanyeol, and Kai. He also sang the OST for Dream High Musical. Earlier in January, he appeared in the film Secret: Untold Melody alongside Won Jin-ah.

He will appear on the OST for Resident Playbook, which is slated to be released on April 12. Later this year, he will also appear in the drama The Manipulated opposite Ji Chang-wook.

