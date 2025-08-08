IU to hold first fan meet in six years, ‘Bye Summer,' at KSPO Dome: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, and all you need to know 

IU is set to hold her first fan event in six years, Bye Summer, this September. As per the soloist's official X account, @_IUofficial, on August 8, 2025, the gathering will take place at the KSPO Dome in Bangi-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul. The update began with a poetic message that reads,&quot;About the traces left by this season/ About the nameless days/ we loved passionately/ About the newly blowing wind.&quot;This marks her comeback towards an exclusive fan meeting following her 11th-anniversary event in 2019. Although the location is spacious enough to accommodate a full concert, this event will mainly concentrate on fan interactions. Music stages will be included, but the format leans more toward talk sessions. Below are the key details you need to know about the LILAC songstress' upcoming fan meeting.아이유(IU) @_IUofficialLINKAbout the traces left by this season About the nameless days we loved passionately About the newly blowing wind 'Bye summer'【𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝙄𝙐 𝙁𝘼𝙉 𝙈𝙀𝙀𝙏-𝙐𝙋 [𝘽𝙮𝙚, 𝙎𝙪𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙧]】📆 25.09.13 (SAT) 5PM / 25.09.14 (SUN) 4PM 📍 KSPO DOME 👉 Fan club pre-sale: 25.08.11 (MON) 8PM 👉 General sale: 25.08.13 (WED) 8PM 🔗 http://bit.ly/3UOJIf4 #아이유 #IU #IU_FAN_MEETUP #ByeSummerDates and timeSeptember 13, 2025 (Saturday) at 5 pmSeptember 14, 2025 (Sunday) at 4 pmVenueKSPO DOMETicket SalesFan Club Pre-sale: August 11, 2025 (Monday) at 8 pmGeneral Sale: August 13, 2025 (Wednesday) at 8 pmIU previously hinted at a tour ahead of the announcement of her fan meeting, Bye SummerIU's recent update about her upcoming tour has caught fans’ attention. The message, originally shared in Korean, was translated by Google and later reposted on X by user PZT (@Therapiz) on August 4, 2025.&quot;Next tour.. I’m already worried. I’m excited but worried.. You know what?,&quot; the K-pop idol wrote.Though no tour details have been officially released, her post sparked speculation. Now, just a few days later, her fan meeting, Bye Summer, has been announced. Back in 2019, the actress held a fan meet titled ▶ll &amp; U (Play, Pause and U) at Kyung Hee University’s Grand Peace Palace in Seoul on September 21.The event marked her 11th anniversary since debut and drew around 6,000 fans across two time slots. The second session, held in the evening, was open to fans aged 20 and above. Presented through Yoo Jae-hwan, the assembly featured in-person shows, on-platform conversations, as well as fan engagement.She performed 10cm’s Lean On My Shoulder featured in Hotel Del Luna. The fan meeting featured various activities. For instance, during one segment celebrating fan outfits, the now 32-year-old broke into laughter after spotting a fan dressed like a firefly. Attendees also received thank-you letters, signed photos, and a Love, IU accessory for their lightsticks.After that, she hosted a fan concert at the KSPO Dome in 2023 for her 15th debut year, performing 19 songs. In 2024, she wrapped her HEREH world tour with an encore at Seoul World Cup Stadium.