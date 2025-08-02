  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Their friendship is so precious and heartwarming": Fans react as IU fulfills her promise by appearing in the last episode of Park Bo-gum's Cantabile

"Their friendship is so precious and heartwarming": Fans react as IU fulfills her promise by appearing in the last episode of Park Bo-gum's Cantabile

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Aug 02, 2025 13:29 GMT
IU fulfills her promise by appearing in the last episode of Park Bo-gum
IU fulfills her promise by appearing in the last episode of Park Bo-gum's Cantabile (Image Via Instagram/@theseasons2023)

IU recently surprised Park Bo-gum on the final episode of the music show The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile. In the episode airing on August 1, 2025, IU, aka Lee Ji-eun, made a special guest appearance, surprising her When Life Gives You Tangerines co-star.

Ad

The Dream actress revealed that she had made a promise to The Seasons MC that she would appear on his music show before it ended.

“I told you I’d definitely come to Cantabile if you ever did it, but I’m really, really sorry I couldn’t make it because I was so busy,” she said.

Park was seemingly unaware of IU's plan, and she shared her concerns that she was worried she might get caught by him. This gesture by IU moved fans, and they turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about her friendship with Park Bo-gum.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Their friendship is so precious and heartwarming," a fan said.
Ad
"In the future at Park Bogum s wedding I think IU will appear from inside the wedding cake," a user added.
"At this rate iu and park bogum basically twins not besties anymore," a netizen wrote.

Fans expressed their wish to see Park Bo-gum and IU in another K-drama or a musical together.

"Badly need iu and park bogum to be in a musical or variety show or another drama or movie or whatever," a netizen stated.
Ad
"Oh to have a friend as loyal and caring as iu and oh to have a friend as thoughtful as park bogum.. bogum not wanting to put more on iu's plate bc he knows shes been busy and iu knowing that he thinks like that and surprising him despite all...," a user mentioned.
"Love how IU and Park bogum keep maintaining their friendship even after the drama ended," a netizen reacted.
Ad

Many fans also complimented the co-stars' vocals.

"Ayy, finally what I wanted happened. My girl IU was a guest on Bogum's show. We finally got to see this duo together before the show ended," a fan commented.
"I need a full album!! Their voices really match so well. THEY MATCH SO WELL!!," another fan commented.
"IU's first appearance on tv show after Lilac and she chose Cantabile, her friend's show. Like always when she has comeback she chose to appear on yoosketch. Even this time there's no comeback, she just came as a friend. Loyalty is her middle name," a user said.
Ad

IU shares Park Bo-gum's hard work for The Seasons ahead of the final episode

Ad

South Korean actor and singer Park Bo-gum hosted KBS’ The Seasons, a music show beginning in 2023, and anchored by several artists in rotation.

The Love in the Moonlight actor served as the show's host for five months. On the final episode, which aired on August 1, 2025, he received video messages from BTS member Kim Taehyung and singer Roy Kim.

Besides, he was surprised by IU's sudden appearance on The Seasons. According to the attendees, IU stated that she had been in discussion with the production team and prepared to surprise her co-star. She added that she wanted to rehearse with the band once but could not do it as Park Bo-gum never missed a rehearsal.

Ad
Ad

The Producers actress revealed that Park Bo-gum attended all the rehearsals from beginning to end and checked on everything for a smooth process. Notably, this was the first time that they performed live together without any practice. The duo performed four songs, including Red Sneakers, Square’s Dream, Heart, and Friday.

In other news, IU also appeared as a guest at Park Bo-gum's Be With You fan meeting in Seoul on August 1, 2025.

About the author
Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.

She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.

Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.

She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications