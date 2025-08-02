"Their friendship is so precious and heartwarming": Fans react as IU fulfills her promise by appearing in the last episode of Park Bo-gum's Cantabile

IU recently surprised Park Bo-gum on the final episode of the music show The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile. In the episode airing on August 1, 2025, IU, aka Lee Ji-eun, made a special guest appearance, surprising her When Life Gives You Tangerines co-star.The Dream actress revealed that she had made a promise to The Seasons MC that she would appear on his music show before it ended.“I told you I’d definitely come to Cantabile if you ever did it, but I’m really, really sorry I couldn’t make it because I was so busy,” she said.Park was seemingly unaware of IU's plan, and she shared her concerns that she was worried she might get caught by him. This gesture by IU moved fans, and they turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about her friendship with Park Bo-gum.&quot;Their friendship is so precious and heartwarming,&quot; a fan said.&quot;In the future at Park Bogum s wedding I think IU will appear from inside the wedding cake,&quot; a user added.&quot;At this rate iu and park bogum basically twins not besties anymore,&quot; a netizen wrote.Fans expressed their wish to see Park Bo-gum and IU in another K-drama or a musical together.&quot;Badly need iu and park bogum to be in a musical or variety show or another drama or movie or whatever,&quot; a netizen stated.&quot;Oh to have a friend as loyal and caring as iu and oh to have a friend as thoughtful as park bogum.. bogum not wanting to put more on iu's plate bc he knows shes been busy and iu knowing that he thinks like that and surprising him despite all...,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Love how IU and Park bogum keep maintaining their friendship even after the drama ended,&quot; a netizen reacted. Many fans also complimented the co-stars' vocals.&quot;Ayy, finally what I wanted happened. My girl IU was a guest on Bogum's show. We finally got to see this duo together before the show ended,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;I need a full album!! Their voices really match so well. THEY MATCH SO WELL!!,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;IU's first appearance on tv show after Lilac and she chose Cantabile, her friend's show. Like always when she has comeback she chose to appear on yoosketch. Even this time there's no comeback, she just came as a friend. Loyalty is her middle name,&quot; a user said.IU shares Park Bo-gum's hard work for The Seasons ahead of the final episodeSouth Korean actor and singer Park Bo-gum hosted KBS’ The Seasons, a music show beginning in 2023, and anchored by several artists in rotation. The Love in the Moonlight actor served as the show's host for five months. On the final episode, which aired on August 1, 2025, he received video messages from BTS member Kim Taehyung and singer Roy Kim. Besides, he was surprised by IU's sudden appearance on The Seasons. According to the attendees, IU stated that she had been in discussion with the production team and prepared to surprise her co-star. She added that she wanted to rehearse with the band once but could not do it as Park Bo-gum never missed a rehearsal.The Producers actress revealed that Park Bo-gum attended all the rehearsals from beginning to end and checked on everything for a smooth process. Notably, this was the first time that they performed live together without any practice. The duo performed four songs, including Red Sneakers, Square’s Dream, Heart, and Friday.In other news, IU also appeared as a guest at Park Bo-gum's Be With You fan meeting in Seoul on August 1, 2025.