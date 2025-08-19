  • home icon
  • “IZNA will always be 7”: Yoon Ji-yoon’s exit after 6-month health hiatus draws fan backlash amidst alleged WakeOne “bullying” claims

“IZNA will always be 7”: Yoon Ji-yoon’s exit after 6-month health hiatus draws fan backlash amidst alleged WakeOne “bullying” claims

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 19, 2025 08:37 GMT
IZNA (Image via Instagram/@izna_offcl)
Yoon Ji-yoon of IZNA has left the group. Her agency, WakeOne, confirmed on August 19, 2025, that the decision was made after extensive discussions with the K-pop star. The company issued a written statement on the group’s Mnet Plus account, saying,

"After long and careful consideration, YOON JI YOON has decided to conclude team activities. Since the beginning of this year, YOON JI YOON has been focusing on rest and recovery. And during that time, the company and the artist had in-depth discussions about the direction of future activities.
"As a result, it was decided that JI YOON will be stepping away from group activities with health as the top priority. Therefore, izna will carry on their journey as a six-member group from now on."
The girl group now consists of Mai, Bang Jeemin, Koko, Ryu Sarang, Choi Jungeun, and Jeong Saebi. However, fans refuse to see it as a six-member group, with one X user saying:

"And as always F*CK YOU WAKEONE!!! Now on the important note, I hope Jiyoon is doing well and I wish her the best. For Nayas, izna will always be 7🩷"
Many people claim that Ji-yoon did not leave IZNA due to health reasons but because of mistreatment and bullying by WakeOne staff. According to fan accounts circulating online, she was released from her contract in exchange for her silence. Allegations also include harassment by a manager.

Meanwhile, others say that although they love IZNA, they can't bring themselves to stream the group without Yoon Ji-yoon.

All you need to know about Yoon Ji-yoon & IZNA

IZNA (Image via Instagram/@izna_offcl)
Yoon Ji-yoon had already stopped working in February, three months after IZNA’s November 2024 debut. Yoon Ji-yoon had been the lead vocalist since IZNA started. At that point, WakeOne announced she would pause her schedule to rest and recover.

IZNA was formed through Mnet’s 2023 program I-LAND 2: N/α, where Ji-yoon was a key contestant. The group debuted on November 25, 2024, with their first mini-album N/a.

The K-pop group's name means “Anytime, Anywhere, Anything.” Since their debut, they have remained active. On March 31, 2025, the group released a single, Sign, followed by Beep on June 9, which drew widespread attention.

Recently, IZNA members performed a version of HUNTR/X’s Golden from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters at KCON LA. The fifth-generation K-pop girl group’s members (Jeemin, Jungeun, and Saebi) also participated in the 80th Liberation Day event at Gwanghwamun Square. They performed Golden once more, earning praise for their stage presence and vocals.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

