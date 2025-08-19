“IZNA will always be 7”: Yoon Ji-yoon’s exit after 6-month health hiatus draws fan backlash amidst alleged WakeOne “bullying” claims

Yoon Ji-yoon of IZNA has left the group. Her agency, WakeOne, confirmed on August 19, 2025, that the decision was made after extensive discussions with the K-pop star. The company issued a written statement on the group’s Mnet Plus account, saying,&quot;After long and careful consideration, YOON JI YOON has decided to conclude team activities. Since the beginning of this year, YOON JI YOON has been focusing on rest and recovery. And during that time, the company and the artist had in-depth discussions about the direction of future activities.&quot;As a result, it was decided that JI YOON will be stepping away from group activities with health as the top priority. Therefore, izna will carry on their journey as a six-member group from now on.&quot;The girl group now consists of Mai, Bang Jeemin, Koko, Ryu Sarang, Choi Jungeun, and Jeong Saebi. However, fans refuse to see it as a six-member group, with one X user saying:&quot;And as always F*CK YOU WAKEONE!!! Now on the important note, I hope Jiyoon is doing well and I wish her the best. For Nayas, izna will always be 7🩷&quot;𓆩Mɪɴིྀ𓆪|🐼²⁴ ⁷ ⁷| STAND W/ GAEUN| MADE7N| 🫧🫟 @hiyyih_lovesLINKAnd as always F*CK YOU WAKEONE!!! Now on the important note, I hope Jiyoon is doing well and I wish her the best. For Nayas, izna will always be 7🩷Many people claim that Ji-yoon did not leave IZNA due to health reasons but because of mistreatment and bullying by WakeOne staff. According to fan accounts circulating online, she was released from her contract in exchange for her silence. Allegations also include harassment by a manager.🖕🏻💋💄 F girl @HariyugyLINKThey have released her from the contract in exchange for her silence, there was harassment by the manager and this same man harassed other girls from izna and Han Yujin from zerobaseone, wakeone was a dirty and evil company that they did to jiwoon. @wakeone_offcl @ZB1staff. @kopnchuLINKREMINDER:Jiyoon left izna because of WakeOne staff mistreating and bullying her, NOT due to health reasons.BOYCOTT WAKEONE @fukokkumiLINKAs much as I love izna, I will not support the company that bullied their own artist to the point where she gave up her dream. For the time being, I will not be streaming or consuming any media from Wakeone. If you don’t like it, unfollow me. I don’t give a f*ck.Meanwhile, others say that although they love IZNA, they can't bring themselves to stream the group without Yoon Ji-yoon.린 @llin_rsLINKThis is so heartbreaking 🥲 i love izna but i can't stan them without Jiyoon. It feels incomplete 😔. I also don't think that the reason is about her health, she is the most healthy looking in the group.🥲Angx @baemonxangzLINKi’m sorry but I can stan izna anymore… Jiyoon wasn’t my bias but she fought so hard, as well as the other girls, to get her spot in the group. After months of silence, WK1 decided to talk about Jiyoon just to give bad news. It’s 7 or none to me 😞Bee🦋#JUSTICE4JIYOON @25_iznaLINKThis is my first time truly stanning a K-pop group. izna is the only group I’ve worked hard for voting, streaming &amp; everything. That’s why Jiyoon leaving makes me so mad and sad at the same time. How can I continue to support izna when it feels incomplete without her? izna is 7!!All you need to know about Yoon Ji-yoon &amp; IZNAIZNA (Image via Instagram/@izna_offcl)Yoon Ji-yoon had already stopped working in February, three months after IZNA’s November 2024 debut. Yoon Ji-yoon had been the lead vocalist since IZNA started. At that point, WakeOne announced she would pause her schedule to rest and recover. IZNA was formed through Mnet’s 2023 program I-LAND 2: N/α, where Ji-yoon was a key contestant. The group debuted on November 25, 2024, with their first mini-album N/a. The K-pop group's name means “Anytime, Anywhere, Anything.” Since their debut, they have remained active. On March 31, 2025, the group released a single, Sign, followed by Beep on June 9, which drew widespread attention.Recently, IZNA members performed a version of HUNTR/X’s Golden from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters at KCON LA. The fifth-generation K-pop girl group’s members (Jeemin, Jungeun, and Saebi) also participated in the 80th Liberation Day event at Gwanghwamun Square. They performed Golden once more, earning praise for their stage presence and vocals.