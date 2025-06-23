Japanese media publish alleged photos of Ju Haknyeon & Asuka Kirara reportedly spending time together at Roppongi

On June 21, 2025, the Japanese media outlet Shukan Bunshun reported that former member of The Boyz, Ju Haknyeon, and Asuka Kirara, were spotted together on the streets of entertainment district, Roppongi. They unveiled the snippets allegedly showcasing the duo getting intimate.

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the publication, the duo embraced each other even when people continued to walk on the streets. While Ju Haknyeon donned an all-black ensemble, his face was covered with a cap and a black mask. Asuka Kirara wore a bodycon dress paired with sunglasses.

In the pictures, the former was spotted hugging the latter from behind. The two also seemingly held each other while having a conversation.

One Hundred Label stated that Ju Haknyeon's involvement with Asuka Kirara was the reason behind the termination of the former's contract

One Hundred Label has announced through a press release that they decided to terminate the idol's exclusive contract with him due to his involvement with Asuka Kirara.

It interfered with the group's reputation, as revealed by the agency. After looking into the details of the incident, they had decided to terminate his contract with them. They further elaborated on the situation and mentioned, as translated by Koreaboo:

"After looking into the situation in detail, we decided to fully inform Ju Haknyeon of the grounds for contract termination per Article 6, Section 3 of the exclusive contract, which states, 'Acts that damage the dignity of the artist to the extend that cause interference with the activities."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Japanese celebrity has stated that she was not engaged in any kind of prostitution. She added, as translated by the Koreaboo:

"Besides my professional (AV) work, I have never engaged in prostitution. No matter how much money has been offered, I have never accepted money in exchange for s*x in my personal life. Of course, that means this time as well. I swear that I did not engage in such acts."

She further mentioned:

"You may not believe me, but this is the truth. I have no idea how such a rumor started to spread."

In recent news, On Hundred label has revealed that, as per a staff member's testimony, the former member of The BOYZ, Ju Haknyeon, had initially bragged about sleeping with Asuka Kirara. However, he later stated that he lied about the claim in order to look cool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More