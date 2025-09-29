  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Jimin never donates for attention” - Fans proud as reports confirm BTS’ idol’s silent ₩100M donation to Gyeongbuk wildfire relief in early 2025

“Jimin never donates for attention” - Fans proud as reports confirm BTS’ idol’s silent ₩100M donation to Gyeongbuk wildfire relief in early 2025

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 29, 2025 07:00 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin (Image via Instagram/@j.m)

On September 29, 2025, K-media Sports Seoul reported that BTS' Jimin donated ₩100 million to the Gyeongbuk fire department after a forest fire caused severe damage. The funds were given to support firefighters on the front lines. Fans quickly reacted online, sharing admiration for his timely aid. Exact details of how the money was used weren’t disclosed, but the donation aimed to provide practical support during the emergency.

Ad
"Jimin never donates for attention.. He constantly donates silently and I love him about that ❤️," an X user commented.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans are appreciating his "silent" support.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others, however, are praising him as "selfless."

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ Jimin recently donated 100 Million won for scholarships

BTS&#039; Jimin (Image via Instagram/@j.m)
BTS' Jimin (Image via Instagram/@j.m)

Recently, BTS’ Jimin has donated 100 million won in scholarships through his father, the Jeonbuk Office of Education confirmed on the 25th September. The contribution went to the Love Scholarship Foundation, and his father had first shared his intention to donate over the phone in July. Yoo Jeong-gi, acting superintendent of the Jeonbuk Office of Education, said (Chosun reports),

Ad
“We deeply appreciate the warm sharing for the children’s future,” and added, “The donated scholarship funds will be delivered with care to students in need.”

This marks another year in the Bangtan boy's ongoing tradition of giving. Since 2019, the K-pop idol has donated 100 million won annually to education offices, from Busan to Jeonbuk. The singer has also given 100 million won to Rotary International for polio relief and over 100 million won to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation on his birthday.

Ad

This earned him a spot in the Green Noble Club. From 2016 to 2018, the performer helped Busan Hoedong Elementary graduates cover uniform costs. After the school closed, he gave out summer and winter uniforms and signed albums for every student.

In early 2019, the South Korean artist also donated 100 million KRW to the Busan Department of Education to support low-income students, of which 30 million KRW went to Busan Arts High School. In July 2020, he contributed 100 million KRW to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation to fund scholarships for financially struggling students in South Jeolla Province.

Ad

Philanthropy is a family affair for Jimin. His father has donated roughly 76 million won to their hometown over the past three years. In May, Jimin’s younger brother joined the Green Noble Club, making them the first family recognized as “three-Booja” members for their combined donations. The WHO star and his family received thank-you plaques from Green Umbrella, including one in the name of Choi Bul-am, the 2025 national chairman.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications