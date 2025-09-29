“Jimin never donates for attention” - Fans proud as reports confirm BTS’ idol’s silent ₩100M donation to Gyeongbuk wildfire relief in early 2025

On September 29, 2025, K-media Sports Seoul reported that BTS' Jimin donated ₩100 million to the Gyeongbuk fire department after a forest fire caused severe damage. The funds were given to support firefighters on the front lines. Fans quickly reacted online, sharing admiration for his timely aid. Exact details of how the money was used weren’t disclosed, but the donation aimed to provide practical support during the emergency.&quot;Jimin never donates for attention.. He constantly donates silently and I love him about that ❤️,&quot; an X user commented.Fans are appreciating his &quot;silent&quot; support.ari♥︎ @yapperkmLINKHe donated silently cause he cares doesn't matter if solos and trashies try their best to make him look like a bad guy it'll never work because jimin is good at heart unlike antis he has humanity and raised well, I'm so proud to stan this diva 💜Ju Lhie - 🥀Muse of ᴾᴶᴹ #1 💛💛 1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ @lhie_juLINKI will forever understand your Silence. I will forever be grateful that your the artist I stan!! Take your time JM- silence is golden. But when you do make noise, it's always a bang!!Kim Dokja @I_am_YJHLINKI already knew that he must've made donations. Just privately. I had enough trust in him and even if he hadn't it would be because he already made lots of donations prior to it. He does it quietly bc he's not looking for praise like other celebrities, he's simply a good person.Others, however, are praising him as &quot;selfless.&quot;💛ᥫ᭡💛Warrior Princess💛ᥫ᭡💛 @omana21239LINKMy fav is genuinely a good person. He does good deeds because they are the eight thing to do without seeking recognition for them, which is why he donates steadily to different causes throughout the year every single year. I love his sincerity.SuperJ @parkjimjim09LINKJimin always put so much thoughts on his donation. Consistent concern for education-children welfare, diversifies the recipients so the benefits can be more widespread and inclusive, donate to real time cause like wildfire and military needs too. It runs in his loving family💜ᗷTS⟭⟬💜ॐ PJM_Lover💛 @Jimi_enthusiastLINKHe is the most selfless and kind soul ever.. may God bless him and his family 💓BTS’ Jimin recently donated 100 Million won for scholarshipsBTS' Jimin (Image via Instagram/@j.m)Recently, BTS’ Jimin has donated 100 million won in scholarships through his father, the Jeonbuk Office of Education confirmed on the 25th September. The contribution went to the Love Scholarship Foundation, and his father had first shared his intention to donate over the phone in July. Yoo Jeong-gi, acting superintendent of the Jeonbuk Office of Education, said (Chosun reports),“We deeply appreciate the warm sharing for the children’s future,” and added, “The donated scholarship funds will be delivered with care to students in need.”This marks another year in the Bangtan boy's ongoing tradition of giving. Since 2019, the K-pop idol has donated 100 million won annually to education offices, from Busan to Jeonbuk. The singer has also given 100 million won to Rotary International for polio relief and over 100 million won to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation on his birthday.This earned him a spot in the Green Noble Club. From 2016 to 2018, the performer helped Busan Hoedong Elementary graduates cover uniform costs. After the school closed, he gave out summer and winter uniforms and signed albums for every student.In early 2019, the South Korean artist also donated 100 million KRW to the Busan Department of Education to support low-income students, of which 30 million KRW went to Busan Arts High School. In July 2020, he contributed 100 million KRW to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation to fund scholarships for financially struggling students in South Jeolla Province.Philanthropy is a family affair for Jimin. His father has donated roughly 76 million won to their hometown over the past three years. In May, Jimin’s younger brother joined the Green Noble Club, making them the first family recognized as “three-Booja” members for their combined donations. The WHO star and his family received thank-you plaques from Green Umbrella, including one in the name of Choi Bul-am, the 2025 national chairman.