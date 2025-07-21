"JJK2 is so close" – Fans react as BTS' Jungkook teases working with beatboxing friends using his pro mic on solo Weverse Live

On July 20, 2025, BTS' Jungkook appeared live on Weverse and briefly mentioned that he’s been working with a few friends who beatbox.&quot;I'm working with some friends these past days using this mic a lot. They are also people who beatbox whom I really like a lot,&quot; the K-pop idol said.Though he didn’t share more, the remark has stirred speculation about a new solo release or a collaboration. Jungkook has been active on Weverse this month, following his military discharge in June.&quot;jjk2 is so close guys i can feel it,&quot; an X user commented. missing 💞정국💞 @G0LD3N1997LINKjjk2 is so close guys i can feel itThe Golden maknae shared that he's been using his MIDI pad to create beats and put them into his music software (DAW). Recently, he also got a professional microphone and audio interface, which lets him record his singing with high quality.&quot;He definitely Kooking something,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Jungkook casually dropping hints again like we won’t go full detective mode 🕵️‍♀️ Who are these friends?? What are you cooking, JK? 👀🎶 ,&quot; another user mentioned.&quot;My beatboxer friends I work with here these days use this microphone,&quot; he said.jungkook is doing beatbox preparation😍 #Beatpellahouse? #Wing #Hiss ? i'm so excited,&quot; another person noted.Fans continue to speculate that the 27-year-old may be releasing new music soon, saying Jungkook is &quot;coming.&quot;&quot;New music dropping soon,&quot; one netizen said.&quot;He is coming with a song soon me thinks,&quot; another person shared.&quot;He’s coming,&quot; another fan added.BTS Jungkook's first Instagram post gives rise to solo tour rumors View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBTS' Jungkook returned to Instagram with the username “mnijungkook,&quot; and the timing has sparked talk of a solo comeback. During a separate live session, he explained that the username stands for “my name is Jungkook.”Recently, the SEVEN vocalist updated his new profile photo featuring the GOLDEN logo and also shared it as his initial post. It reignited speculation about fresh tracks and concert plans, which have already been generating buzz for months. In January 2025, Jungkook secured the brand logo design as a personal trademark. That filing wasn’t limited to South Korea. Trademark applications were submitted in major territories including the U.S., U.K., E.U., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Thailand.Fueling the chatter further, @soundcat_custom_gallery uploaded photos of custom golden earpieces made for Jungkook, which he was previously seen wearing during j-hope's HOPE ON THE STREET tour. This detail led to speculation that stage preparations might already be underway.Many pointed out that the South Korean company specializing in custom in-ear monitors shared photos of Jin’s custom earpieces approximately 2.5 months before his tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR began. Now that Jungkook’s golden in-ears have been posted in a similar fashion, speculation is growing. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.BTS Jungkook's earlier Instagram, launched in December 2021, had crossed 50 million followers. However, the artist deleted it in 2023, saying he wasn’t active on it. The new account currently follows BTS’ official page and the personal accounts of all six members.