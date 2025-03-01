Jo Byeong-kyu starrer History of Losers tops real-time rankings

As History of Losers premiered on February 26, 2025, it quickly climbed the real-time viewing charts. It even entered Wavve’s TOP 10 and secured the No. 1 spot on Watcha’s real-time rankings. Additionally, it ranked 6th on Wavve and 2nd on Watcha in the OTT content ranking charts released by Kinolights, demonstrating its popularity.

A youth romance comedy, History of Losers, starring Jo Byeong-kyu, follows four 20-year-old boys navigating love and heartbreak as they grow. Anticipation for the drama grew as Kim Poong, the original webtoon author, took on the role of screenwriter, hinting at an expanded storyline.

History of Losers so far

The first two episodes of History of Losers introduced Seo Min-ki (Jo Byung-kyu), a college freshman in 2000, along with his Korean literature classmates No Jun-seok (Ryeo-un), Kwon Ki-hyuk (Jung Jae-kwang), and Lee Kwang-jae (Jung Yong-joo). The episodes humorously captured Seo Min-ki’s clumsy yet sincere first love as he fell for the charming and free-spirited Kwon Seol-ha (Bang Min-ah).

Despite attracting the attention of many male students, Kwon Seol-ha showed a special bond with Seo Min-ki, making him develop deeper feelings for her.

Encouraged by his friends, who teased him about dating her, Seo Min-ki couldn’t hide his nervousness when upperclassmen started showing interest in Kwon Seol-ha. His excitement peaked when she casually handed him her tumbler’s straw and put her arm around his shoulder, making him feel like his first romance was unfolding.

The second episode ended on a suspenseful note as Seo Min-ki, after spending a wonderful day with Kwon Seol-ha, sent a bold confession via text. However, he waited anxiously for eight hours without a reply. Just as he was about to give up, a message finally arrived, leaving viewers eager for the next episode.

History of Losers completed filming in 2022 but was delayed for three years due to school violence controversies involving lead actors Jo Byung-kyu and Song Ha-yoon.

More about Jo Byeong-kyu

Jo Byeong-kyu is best known for his roles in SKY Castle, Hot Stove League, and The Uncanny Counter seasons 1 & 2.

For his role in The Uncanny Counter, which boosted his stardom, Jo Byeong-kyu portrays So-mun, an 18-year-old high schooler who joins the Counters while working at Eonni’s Noodles. After losing his parents in a car accident that left him disabled, he is chosen by the Yung spirit Wi-gen due to his strong sense of justice and bottled-up anger.

As a Counter, he possesses superhuman speed, short-range psychometry, and the ability to sense evil spirits. Over time, he develops psychokinesis and can summon the Yung’s Territory at will. Outside his duties, So-mun is a talented artist working on a superhero webtoon with his best friends, Woong-min and Joo-yeon.

Besides History of Losers, Byeong-gyu will star in director Jung Hyuk-ki’s upcoming project, Paradise (working title), this year. On April 14, 2023, HB Entertainment announced that he would play Kang Jin-hyuk, a top-tier actor who unexpectedly becomes entangled in a drug-related scandal.

History of Losers airs every Wednesday at 11 am KST on Wavve and Watcha, releasing two episodes weekly.

