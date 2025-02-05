The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call bagged the number one spot in the most buzzworthy list of dramas on Netflix. On February 5, 2025, Tudum, a Netflix view ranking site, released the data recorded from January 27 to February 2.

The drama has recorded 11.9 million views (calculated by dividing total viewing time by the show’s total runtime). It has topped the global non-English TV shows category with a total viewing time of 82.7 million hours. The drama has overtaken Squid Game season 2 in just two weeks of its release.

Fans took to social media to express their joy on hearing the news. They congratulated the team and also remarked on Ju Ji-hoon's success streak. Here's what one user wrote:

Trending

"Juji conquering his kingdom once again.. It's really the right project at the right time.."

Expand Tweet

"YEEEAAAYYY CONGRATS JUJII AND TRAUMA TEAMM!!!" one user wrote.

"I am so happy for my bb! Especially seeing how involved he was and how hard he worked, all those 10 hours meetings were worth in the end" another user replied

"Yahoo!!!! Our king of ott deserves it! Everyone go watch #TheTraumaCodeHeroesonCall again and again!" a fan wrote.

In addition to The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call's success, the drama's lead Ju Ji Hoon has also cinched the number one spot on the most buzzworthy actors list, according to FUNdex (gooddata). With 4.06%, Ju Ji-hoon has become the most popular K-drama as of date. Fans also commented on this news.

"jujibeee getting all what he deserves" a fan replied.

"To think this show didn’t even have much promos and their episodes are Only 8… impressive.. anyway Watch trauma code its fun!" another user wrote.

"So proud of juji and The Trauma Code" a user wrote.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - Story, Success and Sequel

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call premiered on Netflix on January 24, 2025, with a total of eight episodes. The drama follows Dr Baek Gang-hyeok, a war veteran turned trauma surgeon who joins a medical university and heads its trauma surgery unit.

He forms a small team consisting of Yang Jae Won whom he scouted from the proctological surgery department, nurse Cheon Jang Mi, and anesthesiologist resident Park Gyeong Won. The quartet begins to make a significant difference soon.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call joins the ranks of Ju Ji Hoon's streak of successful dramas following the success of Light Shop and Love Your Enemy. The drama's writer Dr Lee Nak-jun has previously teased the sequel of the show in his interviews. The cast, too, has revealed excitement for the show's comeback.

In other news, Ju Ji Hoon will be reportedly seen reprising his role as Hae Won-maek in Along with the Gods parts 3 and 4 with Ha Jung-woo, Kim Hyang-go, and EXO's Doh Kyung-soo. He will also reportedly star in the drama Climax alongside Ha Ji-won and Oh Jung-se.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback