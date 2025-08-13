“Jungkook is the 6th Wooga”: Fans react as Park Seo-joon celebrates 14 years in Korean entertainment with BTS maknae’s ‘Still With You’

On August 12, 2025, South Korean actor Park Seo-joon celebrated his 14th year in the entertainment industry. In his Instagram Stories, Park detailed the events of the day, which included an hour on the treadmill and a team cake-cutting. He even donated 100 million KRW to pediatric cancer patients.The 36-year-old ended the night by posting a screenshot of BTS Jungkook’s solo track Still With You playing on Spotify, set against his phone’s lock screen.Fans responded to that by joking that Jungkook was now the unofficial sixth member of the Wooga Squad. Notably, is it a well-known friend group that includes BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, actor Choi Woo-shik, actor-idol Park Hyung-sik, and musician–producer Peakboy.&quot;Jungkook is the 6th Wooga 😭😭 He also has a matching Coco Chanel ring like all the Wooga members,&quot; an X user commented.Thvkook🥢🌈 @taekookluv9597LINKJungkook is the 6th Wooga 😭😭 He also has a matching Coco Chanel ring like all the Wooga membersPark also posted a carousel of 20 photos, capturing his path from early minor appearances to leading roles. The collection included scenes from A Witch’s Love, Kill Me, Heal Me, Dream High 2, She Was Pretty, Fight for My Way, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Itaewon Class, and Gyeongseong Creature.&quot;Celebrating 14th anniversary of Debut Thank you very much for your congratulations. I was young then and now I'm growing up Hoping i will win in the future,&quot; Park captioned.His film work was also part of the post, featuring The Beauty Inside, Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury, Dream, Concrete Utopia, Parasite, and The Marvels. Meanwhile, more fans commented on the screenshot.Winter bear 💚 Your eyes tell💜 @Alince6LINKWooga support jkG𐤀bbie_♥️💜 V⃣&amp; JK⃣ @apelbaumitaewonLINKWooga, the sweetest fam.Laura ✈️💺💜💚 @bertu44085LINKThe Wooga Family ❤️Others said that Park Seo-joon had good taste in music.xyla⁷ @stayalways6LINKHe knows good test of musicTaetaeloꪜe⁷ 💚🥢 @Paltaconarroz96LINKSuch a good taste 🤌yozi⁷ @yoziiidddLINKhe has a great tasteWhen BTS Jungkook showed shy support for Park Seo-joon onstageBTS's Jungkook and V attended the 2023 screening of the film Dream, showing their support for lead actors Park Seo-joon and IU. While onstage, the GOLDEN maknae appeared noticeably shy in front of the gathered photographers. As camera flashes lit up, he raised his placard, at times using it to hide his face.When asked to share a message for Park, Taehyung moved the microphone directly towards Jungkook, catching him off guard. After a brief pause, Jungkook responded with a short encouragement.“Seo Joon hyung, fighting!” he said.Park is closely connected to V through their friendship circle, the Wooga Squad. However, Jungkook's interaction at the event marked one of the rare exchanges between him and the actor.Park Seo-joon has two upcoming dramas, Waiting for Gyeongdo, a romantic comedy about reuniting with an ex, and I Am A Sinner, a dark crime drama wherein he plays a drug dealer.