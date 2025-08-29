“Jungkook doesn’t deserve this mess” - Fans slam HYBE over alleged poor organization of BTS maknae’s ‘GOLDEN: THE MOMENTS’ exhibition in Chile

BTS' Jungkook’s solo exhibition GOLDEN: The Moments opened in Chile on Thursday, August 28, 2025, but the launch faced alleged setbacks. The presentation, scheduled to start at 10:00 am, was delayed for almost three hours.Visitors were informed only after waiting in line, when organizer @mondaylab_latam shared on Instagram Story at 11:20 am that entry would be delayed. Doors finally opened at 12:15 pm, with admission limited to groups of 20.🐰 @lostarsjjkLINKThey only announced this once people were already waiting in line (at 11:20 AM, @/mondaylab_latam posted on their Instagram stories that the opening would be delayed). The entrance doors finally opened at 12:15 PM, but they only allowed groups of 20 people insideThis arrangement created congestion as ticket slots overlapped. Attendees from the 10:00, 11:00, and 12:00 time slots were all held together, causing delays for later groups. By 3:00 pm, fans with 11:00 am tickets had still not been admitted.🐰 @lostarsjjkLINKThis caused overcrowding in the lines since the 10:00, 11:00, and 12:00 time slots overlapped, which also meant delays for later time slots. People I know and follow mentioned that their entry time was 11:00 AM, right now it’s 3:00 PM and they still haven’t gotten in!Others reported entering around 6:00 pm with tickets booked for 3:00 pm. Complaints circulated online, leading fans to criticize HYBE and the event’s management. One user on X commented:&quot;Jungkook doesn’t deserve this mess. The most successful exhibition to the point of sending it to many countries and this is what they get ??&quot;GOLDEN MAKNAE JUNGKOOK @ArmamentoJ37251LINKJungkook doesn’t deserve this mess. The most successful exhibition to the point of sending it to many countries and this is what they get ??Numerous attendees called the exhibition &quot;disorganized&quot; and &quot;unprofessional.&quot;jungkook's bff ★ @belovedeuphoriaLINKit's really sad to see how the exhibition in chile is being handled so unprofessionally: 2–3 hour delays because it wasn't ready, missing items, and 3 photocards per person as &quot;compensation&quot; when they'd already said before that the PCs stock was limited? truly disappointingjungkook's bff ★ @belovedeuphoriaLINKseeing the mess of the exhibition in chile on its 1st day… idk if it's the local event organizer fault or HYBE (according to the staff, the delay came from &quot;korea&quot; 💀) but how they don't realize that this lack of professionalism disrespects both the fans AND jungkook's image?Flo ⁷ 🍊 @iammetbhLINKi had to leave bc i cant wait for 3 hours to enter bc i have stuff to do. i left all my info and stuff to reschedule my ticket for another day i hope that will be possible or i get some type of compensation. unprofessional and unorganized omg. thank god we were all pretty chillMeanwhile, others expressed hope that the remaining days of the event would proceed more smoothly, with many urging organizers to &quot;fix&quot; the delays faced by attendees.JUNGKOOK USA @JUNGKOOK_USA_LINKHello @HYBEINSIGHTtwt @bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC~ Going forward, I hope you have fixed any issues that caused the long delays today with JungKook’s exhibition in Chile? Fans were so excited but extremely frustrated by the lack of organization.jjkth20 💜IAMSTILL❄️RÊVÉ💚 @tweetwarrior20LINK@HYBEINSIGHTtwt you better fixed this. Why does this happen only with Jungkook's exhibition? Be professional stop making fans suffer!Daily JK Praise  @_dailyjkpraise_LINKHello @HYBEINSIGHTtwt @bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC please fixes whatever is going on in Jungkook’s exhibition in Chile because this isn’t right for the fans. Don't let this happen again!More about BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN: The Moments in ChileBTS' Jungkook (Image via X/@HYBEINSIGHTtwt)BTS' Jungkook staged his solo exhibition GOLDEN: The Moments in Chile. The showcase opened Thursday, August 28, 2025, and will run through Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Centro X – Experience Center, third floor, Mallplaza Los Dominicos in Las Condes, Santiago.Tickets already went live on PuntoTicket at 12 pm (CLT) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Ticket prices from Monday to Thursday are CLP$20,000 for adults and CLP$15,000 for children under 12, as per a notice shared on Weverse. From Friday to Sunday, general admission is CLP$30,000, and CLP$20,000 for children. Sales continue until the closing day.The display highlights the BTS maknae's first album GOLDEN, which reflects his path from early days with Bangtan to his current global recognition. Installations will feature moments connected to the record and the period in which he expanded his music to a larger audience.The Chile program is organized by BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE, alongside Paradise E&amp;A and MondayMorning CreativeLab, including its Latin America division. Exclusive merchandise linked to the exhibition will also be available starting Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10 am, only for on-site visitors. Items will remain until stocks last, with detailed information to be shared later through MMCL LATAM’s official accounts.On another front, Jungkook is currently in Los Angeles preparing for his upcoming comeback, which is reportedly set for release in spring next year.