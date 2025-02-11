“Just perfection”— BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Schiaparelli look at The White Lotus 3 premiere after-party leaves the internet in a frenzy

The White Lotus season 3 premiere took place in Los Angeles last night, February 10, bringing the cast together. At the after-party after the screening, Lisa wore a Schiaparelli Fall-Winter 2024 gown. The black-and-white design featured illusion details that created the effect of exposed skin while keeping her fully covered.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The youngest member of BLACKPINK styled the look with golden earrings and wore a half-up, half-down bun, tucking it behind her ears while her bangs framed her face. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over her look, with one fan calling it:

“Just perfection.”

Expand Tweet

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the BLACKPINK member’s appearance at The White Lotus afterparty. Many social media users commented on her outfit, with some calling her "stunning." Others shared their excitement through various reactions.

"Lisa looked stunning at The White Lotus premiere and afterparty! I’m obsessed with her outfits. She’s so gorgeous!" one viewer remarked.

"Lisaaaaaaaaaaa mother please you are killing me," the next fan commented.

"I'm speechless how pretty u r lisa," another person reacted.

Fans also noted how Schiaparelli’s design aligned with the singer’s fashion style. One described it as "surreal chic," while others reacted by underlining the outfit’s impact and specific features of her appearance.

"Lisa serves surreal chic in Schiaparelli, the iconic fashion house's daring design perfectly capturing her bold, avant-garde spirit!! WE SAY THANKYOU NANIST!!" a netizen shared.

"I need this look imprinted in my brain," one user tweeted.

"Face, eyes, body go wild!" another commenter added.

The event featured a lineup of actors, including Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola, Lalisa Manobal, Tayme Thapthimthong, Lek Patravadi, and Sarah Catherine Hook.

Lisa stuns with a completely different look ahead of The White Lotus season 3 after-party

Lalisa Manobal as Mook in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via YouTube/Max)

BLACKPINK’s Lisa wore two distinct outfits at The White Lotus season 3 premiere. First, the Buriram native was seen in a custom yellow gown from Miss Sohee’s haute couture 2023 collection.

The 27-year-old held a golden-white lotus, matching the theme of the series. Her outfit featured coordinated embellishments, including a ring and nail design with similar details. Later, at the after-party, she changed into a Schiaparelli Fall-Winter 2024 gown. Both of her two outfits contrasted with each other.

In the upcoming season, the LALISA songstress is set to portray Mook, the supposed manager of the White Lotus Resort. In the trailer, she appears in a traditional beige uniform, welcoming guests with a smile.

The third season of The White Lotus is scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback