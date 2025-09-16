KATSEYE, BIGBANG, SHINee’s Taemin, & BINI set to make their Coachella debut in 2026: How to get tickets, dates, lineup, & all you need to know

On September 15, 2025, Coachella announced its 2026 lineup, confirming global girl group KATSEYE as part of the roster. The festival is set for two weekends - April 10–12 and April 17–19 0 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Headliners include Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G.BIGBANG, SHINee’s Taemin, and the Filipino girl group BINI will also take the stage. Tickets are available through the official site, coachella.com. Loyalty Sale and American Express Presale both begin on September 18 at 11 am PT. General On Sale opens Friday, September 19, at 11 am PT.Supporters are advised to visit the webpage for up-to-date costs and remaining stock. The festival remains one of the globe’s biggest music gatherings, attracting more than 250,000 fans annually. Below is everything you need to know about the forthcoming edition. KATSEYE, BINI, BIGBANG, Taemin to join Coachella 2026 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGlobal girl group KATSEYE is set to light up Coachella 2026. Headed by Sophia Laforteza, the six-member crew will perform alongside other top acts. The group first appeared at the affair in 2024 as special guests with Korean girl group Le Sserafim and has also played major festivals like Lollapalooza and Summer Sonic.Recently, speaking with the Associated Press, KATSEYE's Lara voiced her ambition to hit global stages like Coachella and Lollapalooza. The Indian-origin singer said she’s “hungry for a world tour” and deeply hopes to perform in India, sharing her wish to bring the group to where her roots lie. “I'm hungry for that,” she added, also naming the annual music and arts festival as a dream headliner goal. BINI is making history as the first all-Filipino girl group on the occasion. The festival revealed its full lineup on September 16. Earlier this year, BINI shared their dream of hitting the stage. “Manifesting,” said member Jhoanna in a February interview with Billboard Philippines. This follows their global Biniverse World Tour 2025, which included stops across the US, Canada, the UK, and the UAE. BIGBANG is also making a return. The band was initially scheduled to appear at the 2020 festival on April 10 and 17, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. While SHINee hasn’t taken the stage as a full group, member Taemin will debut solo, marking an important milestone in his career.BLACKPINK has consistently left its mark on Coachella. In 2019, they broke ground as the first female K-pop act to hit the stage. Come 2023, they rewrote history by becoming the first Korean group to lead the festival lineup. In 2025, both Jennie and Lisa appeared separately with solo sets. That same year, ENHYPEN stepped in for their inaugural debut.