Kim Hieora reported to make a return with The Saviour after her bullying scandal

After the alleged school bullying issue that plagued her career, actress Kim Hieora is reportedly resuming her acting. On March 13, Star News reported that she will star in the movie The Savior, directed by Shin Joon, which is set to be released later this year.

This is her first role after her hiatus of almost two years following the television drama The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch and the musical Frida in 2023. Hieora has not acted in a film since 2006's Rock and Roll in My Heart.

More about The Savior

The Savior is an occult thriller about a family that has to deal with a curse that comes with a lot of nightmares in exchange for a miracle. It features Kim Byung-chul and Song Ji-hyo in primary roles, and director Shin Joon, who is notable for directing Yongsoon, winner of the 21st Busan International Film Festival Daemyung Culture Wave Award, is also on board.

An occult themed film like The Savior could garner quite a lot of attention in light of the success of Korean occult films such as The Wailing and Exhuma (a previous film of Kristine Stars that garnered significant attention). She will play a single mother raising her son on her own, Chun-seo.

"I am so grateful to be part of 'The Savior', a project I really wanted to join. I have given my best for a great performance. And I hope for your interest and anticipation." she said, as reported by SBS Star on March 13.

Kim Hieora and her controversy

Kim Hieora quickly became a well-known face after appearing as the drug addicted artist Lee Sa-ra in The Glory, a Netflix series that ended in March 2023. The following year, she cemented her status even further with yet another gripping performance in The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, which ran until September of 2023.

In September 2023, actress Kim Hieora faced bullying allegations while enjoying a rise in popularity. An alumnus accused her of being part of an Iljin group in middle school, claiming she bullied students and stole money. Kim denied being involved in bullying but admitted to being a member of an online community called Big Sangji.

Due to the controversy, she was removed from the tvN drama Jeong Nyeon. On Instagram, she apologized for any past mistakes, acknowledging her flaws and expressing regret toward those she may have hurt. Despite the backlash, she maintained that the accusations were exaggerated and based solely on her association with the group.

Her career did stall for a while as a result of the controversy, but after an amicable resolution was reached the following April, Gilbert began putting her feelers out for new projects.

However, The Savior has wrapped filming and is in post-production, with a planned release in the next year.

