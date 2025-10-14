Kim Min-ju reportedly set to play a werewolf in Netflix’s new series Beauty in the Beast - All we know 

Kim Min-ju from IZ*ONE is reportedly stepping into a new role on Netflix’s Beauty in the Beast, K-media My Daily reported on October 14th. She is set to portray Ha Min-soo, a 25-year-old college freshman with exceptionally refined social skills for a werewolf. She’s friendly but can be a little sharp. Her simple goal is to live without biting anyone. Kim Min-ju (Image via Instagram/@minn.__.ju)Min-soo's transformations hit on full moons, and anger can trigger them at any time. Despite the wolf side, she navigates life carefully. Min-ju is currently filming JTBC’s romance drama Shining, about a couple reuniting at 30 after separating at 20. She plays Mo Eun-ah, a hotelier, who reconnects with Yeon Tae-oh, a train conductor played by Park Jin-young (GOT7). This sparks a love saga full of despair and loneliness.More about Kim Min-ju reported Netflix drama Beauty in the BeastAlongside Kim Min-ju, Netflix has also reportedly lined up Moon Sang-min and Lomon as the leads of its next fantasy romance, Beauty in the Beast (working title). Cameras are set to roll in late 2025, with the show expected to drop in early 2027. Sang Min will play Kwon Hae-joon, a charming college senior who hides deep wounds behind his ideal smile. Lomon is, meanwhile, cast as Lee Do-ha, one of the last werewolves alive. He lives unaided by choice and only hunts drug dealers. The story is pitched as a contemporary twist on Beauty and the Beast, integrating young love with supernatural intrigue. The script comes from Jin Han-sae, son of the renowned writer Song Ji-na. Jin Hyuk, director of The Lord’s Sun and The Legend of the Blue Sea, takes the helm.Moon Sang-min, after his upcoming KBS drama To My Beloved Thief, continues his rise with this Netflix role. Lomon, known from All of Us Are Dead season 2, will lead another 2026 hit, But I’m Human Starting Today. Kim Min-ju first gained fame as a member of IZ*ONE, formed through Produce 48 in 2018. After the group ended in 2021, she moved into acting. Her early screen role came in Tempted in 2018, where she played the younger version of Choi Su-ji. It was originally portrayed by Moon Ga-young. She later appeared in The Forbidden Marriage in 2022, taking on the role of Crown Princess Ahn Ja-yeon. By 2024, the artist added another credit with Connection on SBS.