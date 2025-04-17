Kim Soo-hyun’s legal team denies reports of unpaid court fees in ongoing ₩12B lawsuit linked to Kim Sae-ron’s family allegations

Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s attorneys dismissed recent reports claiming his team overlooked court-related payments tied to a civil case involving the family of the late Kim Sae-ron and the representative from the Garosero Research Institute.

On April 17, 2025, as per YTN Star, the actor's legal firm, LKB & Partners, clarified that all required processing and dispatch fees had been settled. They also explained that their plea for an extended deadline was meant to revise the defendant’s listed address, not due to unpaid charges.

"We paid all the necessary court fees and delivery charges. It is not true that we failed to pay the lawsuit fees. The request to extend the correction deadline was made to fix the defendant’s address, not because of unpaid fees," LKB & Partners said.

The lawsuit stems from claims by Kim Sae-ron’s family and a Garosero YouTube spokesperson, alleging Kim Soo-hyun dated the actress when she was underage. The 37-year-old denied the rumors at a March 31 press briefing and confirmed legal action was underway. The matter remains under court review.

Kim Soo-hyun's lawsuit was earlier reported to be at risk over unpaid fees

Earlier, on April 17, 2025, a News1 article reported that Kim Soo-hyun’s civil case might not proceed if the required legal charges remain unsettled. The Seoul Central District Court’s 14th Civil Division, led by Judge Jeong Ha-jeong, confirmed that the Queen of Tears star's side was asked to amend the stated claim amount in his lawsuit and submit the related procedural fees.

The actor earlier declared plans to seek ₩12 billion KRW in compensation from the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron and content creator Garosero Research Institute (Hoverlab). The case concerns allegations of leaking personal matters.

However, the original filing reportedly paid the legal fee for ₩11 billion KRW, which led the court to direct Kim Soo-hyun's representatives to pay legal costs calculated on the corrected ₩12 billion sum.

These charges reportedly total close to ₩38 million KRW. As of April 16, it was reported that his team requested more time, submitting the appeal for extension near the end of the grace period.

"It has been found that Kim Soo-hyun's side submitted an application for an extension of the correction deadline to the court the previous day (the 16th). It appears that they submitted it along with a record of payment completion and the corrected addresses of some of the defendants," the News 1 article stated.

Kim Soo-hyun’s team reportedly got the court’s correction order a week after it was sent on April 2, receiving it at midnight on April 10. They then reportedly took another 7 days to request a deadline extension. As a result, the case hasn’t moved to trial yet.

According to alleged local legal procedures, plaintiffs must make necessary adjustments within seven days of receiving official notice. Missing this window could result in the case being thrown out.

In other news, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, is suing over malicious posts and rumors tying him to the late Kim Sae-ron. Targeting both local and international cyber wreckers, the agency vows to pursue ongoing lawsuits to protect the actor from defamation, false claims, and harmful content spreading online.

