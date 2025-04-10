Kim Soo-hyun’s team reportedly hires expert to analyze 2016 KakaoTalk chats shared by Garosero, results suggests fabrication

A new language analysis has cast doubt on who authored a series of 2016 KakaoTalk messages tied to actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron. On April 9, 2025, research firm Trubaum released findings from an 'Author Identification Assessment' initiated by the actor's legal representatives to verify the authenticity of the messages.

The evaluation reportedly matched written exchanges from three separate years: 2016, 2018, and 2025. The 2025 samples, drawn from verified chats between Kim Soo-hyun and a known contact, were submitted by his side for comparison.

The method, grounded in linguistic forensics, identifies writing patterns through statistical review. As per Trubaum's report, texts from 2018 and 2025 displayed no significant discrepancies. The probability that Kim Soo-hyun penned both sets was recorded at 92%.

In contrast, the 2016 messages differed markedly from the 2025 and 2018 samples. Linguistic patterns, including the frequency of parts of speech across 18 linguistic features, showed significant deviations when comparing the 2016 messages to those from 2025.

The analysis reportedly showed a 95% chance that the Queen of Tears star did not author the earlier texts. A direct match between the 2016 and 2025 messages yielded only an 8% likelihood. The 2016 messages were originally spotlighted by the YouTube channel Garosero Institute. They claimed to show a past romantic link between Kim and Sae-ron during her teenage years.

Kim Sae-ron’s family lawyer previously denied reconstructing the 2016 KakaoTalk chats with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 28, 2025, CBS NoCut News questioned whether the KakaoTalk messages shared by Kim Sae-ron's family in the press conference were legally reliable. The news outlet noted that the contents could not be independently reviewed because no original screenshots were submitted.

Visual evidence was also shared, including a picture that showed Kim Soo-hyun washing dishes at Kim Sae-ron's residence. However, the exact date the image was taken has not been verified. These messages were shared to support claims of a prior personal connection with actor Kim Soo-hyun, allegedly during a time when she was underage.

The logs, along with a handwritten note, were made public on March 27, 2025, by lawyer Bu Ji-seok, who represents the actress' family. The alleged recreated chats were said to be from June 24 to 26, 2016, when Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old, based on global South Korean standards.

The messages reportedly featured lines attributed to Kim Soo-hyun, such as "Oh, isn't it really so cute?" reacting to a picture, and "Do it for real late," sent in response to a heart emoji. One message reads, "When can I fall asleep while holding you?"

"It's difficult to say at this stage whether it's forensic evidence or not. However, I reconstructed it without changing a single word, and nothing was sanitized," Mr. Bu stated.

He added that sensitive details were removed but emphasized that the content itself was not altered. When asked if the chats were retrieved through certified forensic methods, he declined to confirm, saying the situation did not allow for further comment.

Meanwhile, despite being legally restricted from producing content related to the late Kim Sae-ron, YouTuber and ex-journalist, Lee Jin-ho released a 12-minute video. He disputed the Garosero Research Institute's previous statements about a past relationship with actor Kim Soo-hyun.

