YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, despite a court ban, drops new video alleging Kim Soo-hyun & Kim Sae-ron dated others between 2016–2019

On April 9, 2025, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho uploaded a new 12-minute video titled Shocking Exclusive! The truth about the late Kim Sae-ron's ex-boyfriend... The truth about Kim Soo-hyun's 6-year relationship! on his YouTube channel.

He commented about Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun, even though a legal restriction had been placed on him from discussing the late actress.

In the video, Lee disproves YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute's claims that Kim Soo-hyun dated the Bloodhounds actress for 6 years. He claimed the reason behind releasing this video was to present what he called "conclusive evidence."

Lee claims that Kim Soo-hyun was dating someone else in a serious relationship from 2016 to 2019. He said this relationship lasted throughout his military service and was known to his close circle.

"It sis understood that Kim Soo-hyun had a romantic partner from 2016 until the end of his military service in 2019. It was a long-term relationship that lasted for about three years," Lee stated (quoted via Ranking News).

He added:

"Kim Soo-hyun was discharged from the military on July 1, 2019. He broke up with his girlfriend of about 3 years toward the end of his military service."

The YouTuber continued:

"Kim Soo-hyun revealed that he dated Kim Sae-ron from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020. Then why wasn't he two-timing her? It's because Kim Sae-ron also had a lover she was seeing during this time."

Based on this, Lee insisted that she and Kim Soo-hyun were not together during the time in question. The reporter said she had once visited Kim Soo-hyun’s family home while he was on military break. They had a casual meal together but nothing beyond that. He added that even she was aware of the actor’s ongoing relationship with another woman at the time.

"They were only close enough that Kim Sae-ron visited the house where Kim Soo-hyun's family lived during his long vacation and ordered delivery food. At the time, Kim Sae-ron also knew that Kim Soo-hyun had a long-term lover."

Lee shared that the actress dated several people from high school to college. He also showed a blurry video from May 27, 2019, which he said depicted the late actress holding hands with someone else. He claimed the footage, taken by a friend, was shared among a few staff members at her agency.

He also mentioned a photo that Garosero had earlier claimed was from 2016. Lee said digital data proved it was taken in 2019 instead, raising doubts about the timeline. Lee hinted more revelations are coming, saying he’ll keep sharing "information."

Kim Sae-ron’s letter details her alleged marriage, abuse, emotional struggles

Before her passing, actress Kim Sae-ron reportedly left a handwritten message for her alleged spouse, referred to as A. It hinted at inner turmoil and suggested she had contemplated ending her life.

The letter was shared hours after her alleged ex-boyfriend, referred to as K, released private messages on March 25, 2025, exchanged with her shortly before she died. Later that day, Kim Sae-ron's alleged husband issued a statement. He also disclosed the letter, where she opened up about the reasons behind their sudden marriage and eventual separation.

In the two-page note, the late 24-year-old admitted she was struggling in her relationship, describing tension and a sense of giving up. She wrote about how their short-lived but passionate bond had faded, wondering if taking things slower might have changed the outcome. In the letter, she detailed feelings of abandonment and isolation.

"'Our short and intense relationship ended like this. I loved it even through that overwhelming feeling, but if we had gotten to know each other a little more slowly and had spent more time together before deciding to get married, would it have ended so easily? It wouldn't have,'" Kim Sae-ron penned (via quoted via Ranking News).

Kim Sae-ron reportedly married a New York-based man in November last year after a brief romance. However, she later reconnected with her ex, "K," and confided in him about experiencing emotional and physical abuse in her marriage.

"K" came forward the same day with screenshots of conversations, claiming the actress had revealed her growing fear of her husband. In those texts, she accused A of monitoring her phone, issuing threats, and becoming verbally abusive. The late South Korean star reportedly attempted self-harm several times following the marriage.

Back on March 31, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun held a press briefing to respond to the claims, where the 37-year-old confirmed he was cooperating with the investigators.

