"They are distorting the facts" - Kim Soo-hyun's agency denies romantic intent in military letter to Kim Sae-ron, refutes claims of intimate photos

On March 14, 2025, Gold Medalist, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, released a detailed statement about the ongoing rumors linking to actress Kim Sae-ron. However, the agency firmly denied all claims, calling out the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute for peddling false information.

Ad

"They are distorting the facts based on a few photos that distort information through informants whose identities are not even certain, and are mass-producing rumors without even confirming with the parties involved," Garosero stated (quoted by Sports Chosun).

In their official statement, the agency stated that his letter had content reflecting his military life. They explained that he often wrote about his daily routine to people he was close to. They also noted that "I miss you" is a common phrase soldiers use for friends, denying any special meaning.

Ad

Trending

Gold Medalist accused the YouTube channel of misinterpreting the story, claiming the channel placed military letters next to postcards from after Kim Sae-ron became an adult. The agency stated this falsely implied a long-term romantic relationship since 2015.

"Ga Se-yeon claimed that the two had been dating since 2015, distorting photos taken after Kim Sae-ron became an adult to be from her days as a minor, and juxtaposing postcards sent after the relationship with letters sent from her military days, making ordinary letters seem like love letters," the agency continued.

Ad

They also responded to claims about Kim Sae-ron's nickname, saying she had been using it publicly on social media since 2016. They denied it was an "only" term between her and the South Korean superstar.

"The nickname that Kim Sae-ron had been using publicly on SNS since 2016 was distorted to sound like a nickname used only between the two," Garosero added.

The entertainment company has shared that they originally planned to release a detailed response with proof next week. However, seeing Kim Soo-hyun's mental health take a hit after the YouTube Channel broadcast, they decided to speak up sooner.

Ad

Gold Medalist remarked that Soo-hyun is facing "extreme confusion" and "psychological instability" due to the accusations. They revealed that after the March 12 broadcast, a car with cameras was parked outside their office until dawn. The same thing allegedly happened on March 13.

"Mr. Kim Soo-hyun showed signs of rapid psychological instability, and we have taken measures to ensure that Mr. Kim Soo-hyun can remain absolutely stable. After the 'Ga Se-yeon' report, Mr. Kim Soo-hyun has been experiencing extreme confusion due to claims that he was the cause of the deceased's sudden death," the agency asserted.

Ad

The agency apologized for the sudden statement. They also asked people to understand how damaging these false claims and constant surveillance can be. The agency ended by saying they won't hold back from taking legal action to stop the lies and protect their artist.

Seo Yea-ji denies ties to Kim Soo-hyun rumors amid Kim Sae-ron controversy

Ad

Meanwhile, South Korean actress Seo Yea-ji has broken her silence on rumors connecting her to Kim Soo-hyun amid his current dating controversy. Speculation grew after Kim Sae-ron's aunt claimed she dated the Queen of Tears star as a minor. As the rumors spread, Seo Yea-ji's name was brought up since she worked with Soo-hyun during that time on It's Okay Not to Be Okay.

Seo Yea-ji addressed the issue on her official fan cafe. She confirmed that she has no personal ties to Soo-hyun or his cousin, Lee Sa-rang. The actress admitted she briefly replied to a harsh comment on social media but later deleted it. The comment, based on the rumor, accused her of being involved in Kim Soo-hyun's alleged relationship issues. In her message to fans, she wrote,

Ad

"To my beloved Yeyes, as a human being, I feel overwhelmed, burdened, tired, sad, and suffocated. I tried to hold it in, but before I knew it, I was replying to comments and quickly deleting them. Please, stop. I swear I have no personal relationship with that person or his brother. I don't know why I have to explain this (via Koreaboo)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seo Yea-ji also shared how the constant rumors have affected her mental state and asked people to stop involving her in the matter.

On March 13, 2025, Garosero Research Institute claimed to have "shirtless" photos and videos of Kim Soo-hyun. They demanded an official apology from Kim Sae-ron and warned of releasing the content if ignored. While Kim Soo-hyun and the Gold Medalist had planned a statement for next week, they released it earlier today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback