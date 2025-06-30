“KIM TAEHYUNG EFFECT” — Fans react as BTS’ V’s endorsement propels Compose Coffee beyond Starbucks in South Korea

On Monday, June 30, 2025, it was revealed that BTS' Taehyung's endorsement with Compose Coffee has aided in the brand's growth and profit margin increase. According to the South Korean media outlet, Sisa Journal, Compose Coffee has grown significantly to 2772 stores. This also surpassed the count reached by their competitor, Starbucks.

The low-cost coffee brand also reported a revenue of 89.7 billion KRW and a 40 billion KRW profit in 2024. This led to the company experiencing a profit margin of 44.5%. The news report also underlined that these accomplishments shortly followed after BTS' Taehyung was named as the brand ambassador for Compose Coffee.

It was reported that the idol increased the brand's global appeal, resulting in a 470 billion KRW acquisition by the parent company of Compose Coffee, Jollibee Foods. This also opens the gates for the coffee brand's possible expansions in other parts of the world. Following this news landing on the internet, fans and netizens couldn't help but swell with pride.

Many fans and netizens grandly celebrated the idol's latest achievement and cheered as BTS' V continues to showcase his impact and influence in the industry. One fan wrote on X:

"THE KIM TAEHYUNG EFFECT"

Many fans shared similar reactions on the social media platform, calling the BTS idol's impact "insane."

"Omg taehyung your impact is insane," said a fan on X.

"no one does it like u. your face card? undefeated. the way you constantly raise the bar—music, brands, mags? it’s all insane," added another fan.

"Taehyung’s impact has no limits," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were beyond impressed with the idol's contribution to the company's growth as their brand ambassador.

"Kim Tae-hyung effect…let’s go global.." stated a fan.

"Tae hyung isn’t just a brand ambassador, he’s the blueprint...coz wdym a local korean coffee brand 'Compose Coffee' is going global overnight just by having his face on it??? this man breathes and brands turn to gold. His impact is not normal.." added an X user.

"Compose Coffee revealed that after the #V’s advertising campaign the influx of Gen Z female customers and the return visit rate has increased significantly, leading to actual sales and loyalty. taehyung’s impact on compose coffee is unmatched," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's solo activities

BTS' Taehyung, also known as V, is a South Korean singer, dancer, songwriter, and actor who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He stands as one of the vocalists of the K-pop boy group, and the Vocal Line also includes Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook.

Both through SoundCloud and as a BTS member, the idol has rolled out several solo tracks like Singularity, Winter Bear, Inner Child, and more. He has also participated in a few OSTs for K-dramas such as Sweet Night for Itaewon Class and Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer.

However, his official solo debut was in September 2023, with the release of his first album, Layover, with the song Slow Dancing, as its title track. The album stood as a tribute to the relationship he shared with his pet dog, Yeontan. Following the same, the idol enlisted for the mandatory military service in December 2023.

He served as a Sergeant in the South Korean military, more specifically known as the elite Special Duty Team under the 2nd Corps Military Police. During his enlistment period, he released a total of three pre-recorded singles in 2024, such as FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo-shin, and White Christmas with Bing Crosby.

The idol was discharged from his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025.

