"Kim Taehyung's name is a guarantee of success"- Fans react as BTS' V trends on Google worldwide following speculation of appearance on Squid Game 3

On June 27, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung trended on Google worldwide following speculations of his appearance on the third installment of Squid Game, leaving the fandom proud. He reached a peak of 100% on Google Worldwide in over 30 countries. It is to be noted that the third season of Squid Game was released on June 27, 2025.

For those unversed, BTS' V made a surprise appearance in a full-red Squid Game tracksuit after the performance of Permission to Dance on Day 3 of the event, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on December 2, 2021. Since then, fans had assumed that the artist might make a cameo appearance in the third installment of Squid Game. However, he did not appear in the series.

Subsequently, the artist's latest milestone of dominating Google Trends circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist.

"Kim Taehyung's name is a guarantee of success, popularity and influence worldwide. Will he be in the new series? Who knows, but he has certainly increased the interest enormously," a fan wrote on X.

The fandom stated that everyone should take note of BTS' Kim Taehyung's impact and influence.

"99.9% of the Time, you can be sure that Taehyung will reach a Peak of 100% (or more) on Google trend/search when there’s news or update about him. He is always the Idol/Celebrity that catches people’s attention & curiosity. It’s just a Taehyung thing," a fan reacted.

"He is insane insane and crazy and i love him," a fan shared.

"Whatever it is .. Taehyung could be a hot topic anytime, whether it's rumour or suspect or any oral hint ...his fans always go crazy... Kim Taehyung the king of heart who lived in Kath's Souls," a fan mentioned.

Netizens added that BTS' V's name was enough to create a buzz about a show.

"Kim Taehyung's impact, indeed. Whether he is there or not, the internet will explode," a user commented.

"The kim taehyung impact is absolutely INSANE," a user shared.

"Baby give free promotion..they have to pay my man for this," a user commented.

Recent activities of BTS' Kim Taehyung

On June 28, 2025, BTS' V was spotted at bandmate Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert, which was held at the Goyang Auxiliary stadium in Goyang, South Korea. The artist was accompanied by RM and j-hope. He was seen interacting and grooving to Jin's music being played at the concert.

Meanwhile, the artist was spotted interacting with the famous South Korean director Park Chan-wook on June 17, 2025, as he attended a piano concert. Previously, he shared an Instagram story where he was seen talking with the director about something, igniting speculations about his acting projects.

The Love Me Again singer was discharged from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon.

