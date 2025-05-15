“KING of records” — Fans cheer as BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN certified by K-pop records library for highest first-day sales by a solo artist on Hanteo

BTS' Jungkook has been acknowledged by the Korean Records League (KRL) for setting a new individual sales benchmark. His first solo album, GOLDEN, registered the highest single-day distribution ever recorded by a solo act on the Hanteo platform.

GOLDEN, issued by Big Hit Music, marks Jungkook’s first full studio release as an independent artist. On its launch date, November 3, 2023, it had sales of over 2.1 million copies.

The project is performed entirely in English and follows a mainstream pop sound. Its initial sales performance established a new high for Korean solo artists in tracked music sales. ARMYs are expressing excitement after the artist was officially recognized by the Korean Records League.

"HE DID THAT!!! Certified by K-pop Records Library — HIGHEST first-day sales for a soloist on Hanteo?? That’s JUNGKOOK for you! KING of records!!," an X user commented.

Trending

Expand Tweet

In addition to its launch day success, GOLDEN has also crossed 2.9 million in total sales, surpassing the previous record held since 1995 by Kim Gun-mo. His album Wrongful Meeting had maintained the top spot for nearly three decades with 2.86 million album sales.

"Kookarma at its finest 😂 a few days ago a certain fandom tried to fake this record for their fav . And this happened 😂 I swear stanning Jungkook is the best, his karma never missed," a fan remarked.

"Organic king impact ✨ making history with one old single album, that's something nobody can do," a user mentioned.

"Will people have the audacity to try steal this record now?👊🏽 He got the RECORD CERTIFICATE 😌🙌🏾 he is unbeatable 💕," a person shared.

Fans keep congratulating the BTS' maknae for the recent feat.

"Congratulations Jungkook. This is Global ✨✨," a netizen said.

"CONGRATULATIONS #JungKook_GOLDEN. I'm excited to see what you're doing in 2025 and beyond. 💜," a viewer noted.

"JUNGKOOK breaking smashing records with his debut album is very very impressive, solidifying his global solo status indeed 🔥, Congratulations Jungkook 👑," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook makes history with third BMI K-pop win

Expand Tweet

On May 15, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook earned a pair of honors at the 2025 BMI Pop Ceremony, since his singles 3D and Standing Next to You were ranked among the top-streamed tunes of the year. The two tracks are part of Jungkook’s first solo album, GOLDEN.

This is the third consecutive year the BTS member's music has attained a spot in this category. In 2023, he was honored for Left and Right, a joint release with Charlie Puth, followed by Seven in 2024. With four tracks receiving this title over three years, Jungkook now holds the record as the most frequently awarded K-pop solo performer at the BMI Pop Awards.

The yearly BMI Pop Honors recognize the tracks that achieved the greatest radio spins and online engagement in the U.S. throughout the previous year.

BTS Jungkook’s GOLDEN kicked off with the pre-release track Seven, starring U.S. rapper Latto, which was released in July 2023. The album includes several collaborative tracks, such as Please Don’t Change with DJ Snake, Closer to You with Major Lazer, and 3D with Jack Harlow.

Other tracks on the album are Yes or No, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears, Somebody, Hate You, and Standing Next to You.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More