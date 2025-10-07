“KINGS BEHAVIOUR” - Fans react as ENHYPEN tops Milan Fashion Week SS26 as #1 influencer, pulling $18.3M EMV & 4.7% engagement for Prada

ENHYPEN has been reported as the most-followed influencer at Milan Fashion Week Womenswear SS26, according to LEFTY. The K-pop group earned $18.3 million in media value and achieved a 4.7% engagement rate for their Prada appearance.The band made their mark during the week, which ran from September 23 to 29. Their key moment came at Prada’s show on September 25, where they showcased coordinated outfits. The group wore a cowboy-inspired style in earthy tones. Their brown, black, and dark green coats, blazers, and boots aligned with Prada’s seasonal palette.All seven members were named Prada ambassadors in 2023, with their media presence and engagement reflecting their increasing influence in fashion. Fans have been responding to this milestone.&quot;KINGS BEHAVIOUR,&quot; an X user commented.Many are recognizing their &quot;impact&quot; and &quot;power.&quot;Liv @Lol_Luna30LINKMy seven, you're always lead ❤️🫶🏼𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚✨ @hooniesmilee_LINKtheir power 🙂‍↕️🔥𐙚⋆°｡⋆ 𝓧𝓞, 𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓪 🐈‍⬛🐈 @xojjongcaprioLINKTHE POWER OF ENHYPEN🔥 NO DOUBTOther fans noted that, although engagement was lower this year compared to last, they still performed well.Ayen @zeraaa_twtLINKour engagement rate compared to the previous yrs were low but we still did a good job all in allmin 🌸 @milkcarrottt_LINKoh we doing good despite low engagement?? KINGHYPEN DID THAT🔆 @sunnyoosideupLINKOur engagement was low but at least it worked out 😭🔥ENHYPEN wraps Singapore leg of WALK THE LINE tourENHYPEN (Image via X/@ENHYPEN_members)Recently, ENHYPEN wrapped up their WALK THE LINE Singapore leg with three sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from October 3 to 5. The seven-member group (Jeongwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunwoo, and Niky) performed 23 songs, covering their journey from debut single Given-Taken to their latest English release Loose.Fans witnessed high-energy tracks like Brought The Heat Back, FEVER, ParadoXXX Invasion, and Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), alongside dramatic songs such as Fatal Trouble and Bite Me. Other songs included Moonstruck, Your Eyes Only, and Loose. Admirers also cheered and chanted Heeseung's upcoming birthday on 15th this month. The stage production included multiple outfit changes, starting with sleek all-black Prada suits highlighting the group’s ambassador role since 2023. They concluded the shows wearing oversized Singapore-exclusive tees. A techno remix of Sweet Venom played, accompanied by pyrotechnics, lasers, and confetti for a full visual presentation. The WALK THE LINE tour began last October in Goyang. The group sold out 14 cities and became the fastest overseas act to perform in a Japanese stadium, achieving this four years and seven months after their debut. The tour will conclude with an encore at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from October 24 to 26. Across 29 shows in 18 cities, the tour has attracted 646,000 attendees, performing in stadiums and large arenas across Asia, North America, and Europe.ENHYPEN kicked off their Singapore weekend with a visit to the Oracle Red Bull Racing paddock at the Formula 1 Grand Prix on October 2, meeting Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda.