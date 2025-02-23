"Kings" — Fans react as BTS becomes the first Korean group to have all members rank in Top 10 year-end best selling K-Soloists by pure sales in the US

BTS members have all been achieving great feats with their music and other art and cultural activities. The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022, intending to complete their military enlistment duties and also take a much-needed break from their fast-paced schedule.

According to the latest news, each BTS member has ranked in the top 10 best-selling K-pop soloists by pure sales in the US in 2024. This feat also makes BTS the first ever Korean group to have all its members on the list. Jimin ranked first, j-hope ranked third, and Jin, Jungkook, and RM came fourth, fifth,h and sixth, respectively. V was eighth whereas Suga as Agust D ranked tenth. Fans took to social media to express their happiness and pride in the group's latest achievement, despite being on a hiatus for more than two years.

"Kings," tweeted a fan on X.

"They’re a force together, they’re solid on their own. They are talent," wrote a fan.

"I love this, not for bragging rights (although 💅) but because they see it and know we are still here for them, still showing our love the only way we can rn. Apobangpo," commented a user.

Fans reacted to this individual achievement by each group member with gusto. Here are some more fan reactions: Several fans expressed similar sentiments, congratulating this latest solo achievement of each group member.

"Proud of you my boys," wrote a user.

"They took their chance and they did their very best, I’m so proud of them! At the end of the day whilst the records are great, I’m just so pleased they did want they wanted: to try new things, show us their own style and colour and let us be a part of that journey," commented a fan.

Where are the BTS members now?

Before enlisting in the military, each BTS member had released a bunch of songs or mini-albums to leave their fans with a gift before embarking on completing their duties towards their nation. Currently, Jin and j-hope are the only two members who have been discharged.

Jin resumed his activities for his variety show Run Jin and also released the full version of his hit single Super Tuna. He also released his solo debut album Happy in November 2025.

On the other hand, j-hope announced a solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE tour. The tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea in February 2025 and will move across North America and Asia. He has also confirmed a comeback in March 2025. His song LV Bag with Don Toliver was released on February 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, and V are currently completing their mandatory military enlistments. They are expected to be discharged in June 2025.

