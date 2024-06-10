Kocowa+ partners with HYBE to release BTS’ live concert performances, documentaries and reality shows

Korean content streaming service Kocowa+ is collaborating with the South Korean entertainment company, HYBE to deliver a variety of BTS-related content in the coming months. On June 10, 2024, DEADLINE reported that Kocowa+ will be releasing various BTS concerts, reality shows, and more from June to September.

Over the years, BTS has produced a number of creative content for the fans to cherish, but the platforms for their relay have been scattered or available through membership. With the latest initiative, Kocowa+ aims to promote various BTS content to viewers globally.

HYBE and Kocowa+ establish a partnership for BTS content

Kocowa+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide variety of Korean entertainment content, including dramas, variety shows, reality series, and K-pop performances. Launched as an international extension of the Kocowa platform, Kocowa+ is designed to cater to global audiences outside of South Korea.

According to the announcement of June 10, from June to September, fans can look forward to an array of the septet's live concert performances, documentaries, and reality shows from HYBE's extensive content library. Each content that is released on Kocowa+ will be accompanied by ‘Kococraves,’ watch parties, and live events designed to foster global fan engagement.

Kocowa’s CEO Kun-hee Park commented on the business partnership and said:

"Kocowa+ is incredibly excited to present 13 new BTS titles on our platform in celebration of the group’s debut anniversary, while we continue to expand our global presence,”

He continued:

“With the largest library of Korean content outside of Korea, and thanks to our new partnership with HYBE, we are proud to offer thousands of hours of BTS content. We aim to be the premier destination for top-tier K-pop and Korean content.”

Through this partnership, Kocowa+ will feature over 40 different shows starring the group and its individual members.

Additionally, Kocowa+ has already released several live shows, such as Magic Shop, Bang Bang Con, and Love Yourself, in anticipation of June 13, 2024, BTS Festa, an annual celebration of the group's debut.

On June 13, fans will also gain access to documentaries and films that provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the band’s experiences during the Break the Silence and Break the Soul tours. Previously, Break the Silence: The Movie, was theatrically released in 2020, showcasing the 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.

In honor of ARMY Day on July 9, Kocowa+ will debut In The Soop, showcasing the band enjoying a retreat in a secluded forest setting. While the two-season series is currently available on Weverse and can be accessed through a membership subscription.

Additionally, the platform will host watch parties aligned with the birthdays of the group's members. On September 1, the platform will be releasing content related to the youngest member, Jungkook. On September 12, RM's birthday will be celebrated by sharing his performance to date.

Kocowa+ will also release the group feature on popular shows like Running Man, Idol Star Athletics Championships, Hwarang: Warrior Poet, and Law of the Jungle. Fans will also have access to Bangtan's Rookie King, which offers insights into the members' lives shortly after their debut, along with the septet's Variety Chronicles and Celebrity Bromance.

Notably, Kocowa+ is available in North, Central, and South America, Brazil, the UK, the EU, and Oceania. While the livestream events are exclusive to subscribers only.