KOLON SPORT collaborates with BTS Jin's created Wootteo character for a special merch collection: Where to buy, prices & more

On July 1, 2024, BTS Jin made headlines as Wootteo, the cartoon character he created, earned a collaboration with KOLON SPORT, one of the most popular sportswear brands in South Korea. The brand has earlier collaborated with various K-pop groups, like ENHYPEN (under BELIFT LAB). Meanwhile, the brand collaborated with Wootteo to create a special merchandise collection for BTS ARMY.

For the unversed, the BTS idol created the cartoon character Wootteo in 2022 to promote his debut solo single, The Astronaut. The character is extremely loved by fans worldwide. Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin has often been spotted carrying a Wootteo plushie to his shows.

The latest WOOTTEO X KOLON SPORT showcased the beloved cartoon character traveling to an evergreen forest. The special collection highlights HYBE's initiative to create sustainable merchandise and album products. The special collection is available on Weverse Global Shop.

Trending

Expand Tweet

BTS Jin's WOOTTEO X KOLON SPORT special merch collection: Where to buy, prices, & more

The collection has launched only 10 items, and pre-orders opened on July 1, 2024. Meanwhile, one out of the ten items—the Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Slide—went out of stock as soon as pre-orders opened.

Notably, KOLON SPORT is one of the leading sportswear brands in South Korea, founded in 1973. The brand is well-known for creating comfortable athleisure products that are coherent with nature and sustainability.

Here's a list of the items along with their prices from the latest WOOTTEO X KOLON SPORT collection:

Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Woven Lightweight string bag — $32.80

$32.80 Wootteo X KOLON SPORT ball cap — $36.90

$36.90 Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Mini Graphic Bandana — $16.40

$16.40 Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Graphic Bandana — $16.40

$16.40 Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Graphic Short sleeve T-shirts (White) — $55.76

$55.76 Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Graphic Short sleeve T-shirts (Black) — $55.76

$55.76 Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Graphic Short sleeve T-shirts (Purple) — $55.76

$55.76 Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Graphic Long sleeve T-shirts (White) — $72.16

$72.16 Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Graphic Long sleeve T-shirts (Black) — $72.16

$72.16 Wootteo X KOLON SPORT Slide — $36.19

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Wootteo has had a collaboration. In June 2024, Wootteo collaborated with RJ, where 12 out of 21 items in the collection went out of stock within minutes of the pre-orders opening. For the uninitiated, RJ is the first cartoon character created by Jin for BTS' collaboration with LINE FRIENDS. The collaboration, named BT2, includes eight characters created by each BTS member.

Jin also gave the character the moniker "RJ," where "R" stands for "alpaca" and "J" stands for the idol's name. As an inside joke between BTS and ARMY, the character's crimson parka is meant to be based on Jin's mispronunciation of "alpaca parka" as "alpacapacaparka."

Wootteo was created to promote Jin's debut solo song, The Astronaut, which was released in October 2022. The character is a cute version of an astronaut.

In other news, on June 30, 2024, Jin came online on Weverse and surprised ARMY by commenting on fan posts. He revealed that he is currently busy filming for several Korean variety shows and working on his solo music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback