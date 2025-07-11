“Korea’s national treasure” — Fans beam with pride as Park Moon-sung recalls BTS’ Jungkook’s World Cup moment that made him an ARMY

On June 28, 2025, the South Korean Sports commentator, Park Moon-sung, talked about BTS' Jungkook and his performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar. The commentator made his remarks during an appearance as a guest on the South Korean radio show Munrae-dong Next to Yeouido, where he was asked to share his thoughts on the idol’s performance.

One of the show's hosts noted that Park Moon-sung had also attended the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony to report on the event. The host then asked if Park was able to interact with the idol personally at the time, and he revealed that he had met Jungkook in person. He added that after watching the idol's performance of Dreamers in Qatar, he soon became a fan and joined the ARMY.

Here's what the commentator said as translated by X user @_rapperjk_:

"Oh, yes, I saw him personally. After that, I became a real BTS fan and became a real ARMY. He was so cool, but if you think about it, the World Cup was held in Qatar, he went on stage with Qatar's national singer, but the Qatari national singer sang the chorus, Jungkook was the main vocalist."

For the unversed, Dreamers, part of the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, featured Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi alongside the BTS singer.

Park Moon-sung continued to speak with pride about the impact the idol has made through his performance in Qatar.

"Think about it! If our country were having the World Cup, and the best singer sang the chorus while another singer sang the main parts. That’s our Jungkook! He's really handsome and really cool," he said.

Following the same, many fans and netizens were also impressed with the idol's ever-growing and long-lasting influence on a global audience. One user wrote on X:

"Our beloved Jungkook! He's so cool and handsome! Korea's national treasure!"

Fans noted how Jungkook's World Cup performance continued to generate respect and love.

"The way Koreans are endlessly proud of Jungkook, years later they are still talking about the World Cup performance," said a fan on X.

"It generates love and respect across the world and this has continued for years after," added an X user.

"Everyone and their mom are proud of our Golden Boy!" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were elated to see people talk about the performance of the BTS member, even years later.

"Can only imagine how proud they were of him, the World Cup is probably the biggest shoe any artist can fill, and Jungkook did it amazingly," stated a fan.

"Sk public loves jk for fifa opening. His performance and Dreamers song is Iconic," added an X user.

"He totally killed it and proved he was the best choice - was even one of the co-writers of the song. Thank you FIFA, for not giving in to pressure and for choosing only Jung kook for the World Cup opening ceremony!" said a netizen.

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook's solo activities

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook's official solo debut was in July 2023 with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto. Following the same, he rolled out another collaborative single called 3D with Jack Harlow in September 2023. Around November of the same year, he released his first solo studio album, GOLDEN, which held the track, Standing Next to You as its lead single.

He also released a documentary film, titled I AM STILL, on the creation and behind-the-scenes of his album, GOLDEN. Soon after, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory military service. He joined along with BTS' Jimin under the Buddy System.

However, in June 2024, for BTS' 11th debut anniversary, he released a pre-recorded track called Never Let Go, dedicated to the relationship he shares with ARMY. In August 2024, he starred in a reality travel show called Are You Sure?! alongside Jimin. The show compiled moments of the two members' trip to the US, South Korea, and Japan before their military enlistment.

After successfully completing his military enlistment, the idol was discharged on June 11, 2025.

