"Korean version of gnarly"- Netizens divided as LE SSERAFIM's SPAGHETTI feat. BTS' j-hope sparks criticism for alleged similarities with KATSEYE track

On Friday, October 24, LE SSERAFIM released their latest single, SPAGHETTI, featuring BTS's j-hope. While many fans and netizens were eagerly looking forward to the group's first collaboration with the BTS member, they were soon disappointed with the song and its music video. Many netizens expressed that SPAGHETTI shared several similarities with KATSEYE's previous track, Gnarly.They justified their stance by explaining that both songs had an experimental take on the pop genre, and the food-themed music video and song lyrics raised more speculation on the two songs' similarities. Additionally, people also pointed out that the colors, maximalist clothing and decor, along with the unique shots of the music video, were also starkly similar to those of KATSEYE's Gnarly music video.Here are a few reactions from netizens regarding the same:&quot;Spaghetti is the Korean version of gnarly&quot; said a fanhyeonism @hyeonholicLINKSpaghetti is the Korean version of gnarlyMore fans and netizens expressed their concerns with the alleged similarities between LE SSERAFIM's SPAGHETTI feat. BTS' j-hope and KATSEYE's Gnarly.Savi ⁷ 🐈 @yoonzanerLINKMaybe it’s just my brain wanting a bangtan x katseye interaction so so badly but I really thought hobi said gnarly at first 😭😭😭emily || DO IT⁸ @hrts4yongbokLINKthe quirky vibes and food theme is very much giving gnarly… not hating though i love lesserafim but theirs defo some inspo in this mvfan_tom 🧡 @FakeFantomLINKgirl i love lesserafim but this song is not good its feels like gnarly and i never say gnarly is bad or good𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 | 💕 @fantasizemafiaLINKIt’s giving gnarly from shein and the AI visuals are terrible omgOn the other hand, many fans came to LE SSERAFIM's defense and explained that the songs had nothing in common, and the tracks carry completely different vibes. They also expressed that music videos with a certain color scheme or food-themed ones don't necessarily communicate an act of plagiarism. ِ @merbleuetLINKspaghetti is more simple and digestible but it is nothing like gnarly, that comparison is quite goofy. that mv carries the song. they look good though.ella's au 🍝 @mminnoirLINKPeople who don't understand SPAGHETTI are definitely boring people. Lesserafim and j hope literally eat it up 🍝🔥🔥🔥🔥a @cshbomLINKin a year where kpop had pretty much lost any sign of quirkiness this is such a breath of fresh air it’s honestly already one of their best title tracks lesserafim are just addicted to outdoing themselvesケビン @dulcecocktailLINKthis being crazy sister and i am here for it omgggg the b side is so good as usualAll you need to know about LE SSERAFIM and their recent activitiesLE SSERAFIM is a five-piece South Korean girl group that debuted under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, in 2022. The group consists of the members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, and Chaewon is the group's leader. They debuted with their first EP, Fearless, which held a title track under the same name, in May 2022.Soon after their debut, the group went viral for their experimental and unique tracks that garnered the attention of many. People also fell in love with the group's performance and vocal abilities. Some of their famous tracks include Antigragile, Smart, Unforgiven, Perfect Night (OST for Overmatch 2), Eve, Psyche &amp; the Bluebeard's Wife, Easy, Sour Grapes, and more.Most recently, in February 2025, the group rolled out their fifth EP, Hot, which also held its title track under the same name as the album. After releasing more variations and versions of Hot, they kick-started their first world tour, the Easy Crazy Hot Tour, in April. Around June, they put forth their fourth Japanese single, Different. LE SSERAFIM was also invited as the guest performers at the four quarterfinals of America's Got Talent Season 12.In September, they collaborated with the Japanese duo, Yoasobi, for the track, The Noise, which was released to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the fashion e-commerce website, Zozotown. Lastly, on October 24, they released their first single album, SPAGHETTI, featuring BTS' j-hope. The album holds a B-side track called Pearlies (My oyster is the world).Therefore, fans and netizens have been cheering on the new release from LE SSERAFIM while also excitedly looking forward to the upcoming promotions and content releases for their new comeback.