"Korean version of gnarly"- Netizens divided as LE SSERAFIM's SPAGHETTI feat. BTS' j-hope sparks criticism for alleged similarities with KATSEYE track

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 24, 2025 06:49 GMT
LE SSERAFIM and KATSEYE for SPAGHETTI & GNARLY (Image via YouTube/@HYBELABELS)

On Friday, October 24, LE SSERAFIM released their latest single, SPAGHETTI, featuring BTS's j-hope. While many fans and netizens were eagerly looking forward to the group's first collaboration with the BTS member, they were soon disappointed with the song and its music video. Many netizens expressed that SPAGHETTI shared several similarities with KATSEYE's previous track, Gnarly.

They justified their stance by explaining that both songs had an experimental take on the pop genre, and the food-themed music video and song lyrics raised more speculation on the two songs' similarities. Additionally, people also pointed out that the colors, maximalist clothing and decor, along with the unique shots of the music video, were also starkly similar to those of KATSEYE's Gnarly music video.

Here are a few reactions from netizens regarding the same:

"Spaghetti is the Korean version of gnarly" said a fan
More fans and netizens expressed their concerns with the alleged similarities between LE SSERAFIM's SPAGHETTI feat. BTS' j-hope and KATSEYE's Gnarly.

On the other hand, many fans came to LE SSERAFIM's defense and explained that the songs had nothing in common, and the tracks carry completely different vibes. They also expressed that music videos with a certain color scheme or food-themed ones don't necessarily communicate an act of plagiarism.

All you need to know about LE SSERAFIM and their recent activities

LE SSERAFIM is a five-piece South Korean girl group that debuted under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, in 2022. The group consists of the members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, and Chaewon is the group's leader. They debuted with their first EP, Fearless, which held a title track under the same name, in May 2022.

Soon after their debut, the group went viral for their experimental and unique tracks that garnered the attention of many. People also fell in love with the group's performance and vocal abilities. Some of their famous tracks include Antigragile, Smart, Unforgiven, Perfect Night (OST for Overmatch 2), Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife, Easy, Sour Grapes, and more.

Most recently, in February 2025, the group rolled out their fifth EP, Hot, which also held its title track under the same name as the album. After releasing more variations and versions of Hot, they kick-started their first world tour, the Easy Crazy Hot Tour, in April. Around June, they put forth their fourth Japanese single, Different. LE SSERAFIM was also invited as the guest performers at the four quarterfinals of America's Got Talent Season 12.

In September, they collaborated with the Japanese duo, Yoasobi, for the track, The Noise, which was released to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the fashion e-commerce website, Zozotown. Lastly, on October 24, they released their first single album, SPAGHETTI, featuring BTS' j-hope. The album holds a B-side track called Pearlies (My oyster is the world).

Therefore, fans and netizens have been cheering on the new release from LE SSERAFIM while also excitedly looking forward to the upcoming promotions and content releases for their new comeback.

