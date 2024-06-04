LE SSERAFIM Kazuha grooves to Diljit Dosanjh’s smash hit ‘Kinni Kinni’ in the latest Google Android commercial

On May 31, 2024, LE SSERAFIM Kazuha’s newest Google Android commercial showing her flawless dance moves to Diljit Dosanjh’s hit song ‘Kinni Kinni’ appeared on the internet. The latest Google Android commercial pertaining to the ‘Click to Search’ feature of Android. The globally renowned Punjabi singer, Diljit Dosanjh, reposted LE SSERAFIM Kazuha’s video praising her dance moves. Diljit reposted it with caption saying,

“Chak De Chak De Kudiye.. Haneri Leya De.”

Alongside Diljit Dosanjh, numerous fans of both musicians flooded the internet with appreciation for this unexpected video.

Fans adore LE SSERAFIM Kazuha’s moves on Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Kinni Kinni’ for Google Android commercial

Recently, LE SSERAFIM Kazuha was seen in Google Android’s recent commercial. In this campaign video, the K-Pop idol displayed the easy usage of Android’s “Click to Search” option.

With the stated Android feature, Kazuha searched Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Kinni Kinni’ song and grooved to the singer’s smashing Punjabi song. The K-Pop idol performed a few of the original song’s signature steps. She pulled off a casual yet stylish look for the campaign video.

She wore a full-sleeves off-white top with a high-waist soft pink cargo. She finished off her look with open hair and easygoing sneakers. Fans were excited about LE SSERAFIM Kazuha’s viral campaign video and rushed to social media to express their joy. While some found it to be “unexpected” and “unreal,” another fan remarked,

“kazuha's body moves like water.”

A few of them also asked about a potential collaboration between Diljit and K-pop music in the future.

The Punjabi singer’s ‘Kinni Kinni’ song was released on September 29, 2023. As of the time of writing this, the YouTube video of this song has over 20 million views. This song went viral and was trending for quite some time following its original release last year. It was a smashing hit across different social media platforms.

This isn’t the first brand collaboration of LE SSERAFIM Kazuha. In the past, the sensational K-pop idol has partnered up with a popular K-beauty brand, Etude, in November 2022. In addition to this, the 2023 Fall/Winter Calvin Klein picture shoot also included the gorgeous idol.

Earlier this year, Kazuha also appeared as the face of Lancome, endorsing the brand’s foundation. She also looked stunning in another recent campaign video made in association with Jim Beam, an American brand of bourbon whiskey.

More about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM made its debut on May 2, 2022, via the HYBE sub-label Source Music. Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae are the current members of the five-member girl band.

Since their debut, LE SSERAFIM has released numerous hit songs, such as Antifragile, Unforgiven, Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife, Perfect Night, and more. The third mini-album by the girl group, Easy, is their most recent release. The K-pop group unveiled their new single "1-800-Hot-N-Fun" at their April 2024 Coachella performance.

A recent announcement made by Source Music stated that LE SSERAFIM are now working on a brand new album.