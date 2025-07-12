“Leave her alone”- Fans slam comedian Lewis Spears over alleged disrespectful comment about Kwon Eunbi amid viral Waterbomb videos

On Thursday, July 10, a comedian named Lewis Spears made an X post on Kwon Eunbi with respect to the idol's recent WATERBOMB Festival performance. On July 6, Kwon Eunbi performed as one of the artists on the set list of the annual Korean music festival, 2025 Seoul WATERBOMB.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following her performance at the festival, many clips from the same went viral on the internet with comments mostly related to the idol's swoonworthy stage. However, fans and netizens also noticed a few comments that allegedly disrespected the idol in terms of her appearance and clothing.

Akin to the same, comedian Lewis Spears made a similar comment that many netizens believed was disrespectful towards Kwon Eunbi. He put forth two X posts, one followed by the other, along with a mirror selfie of himself. Here's what he wrote in the X posts:

Ad

"kpop star with huge natural rack is haunting my feed, I can't escape her. Kwon, if you’re reading this, I am 6’8."

When this post landed on the internet, many fans and netizens criticized the comedian for his alleged objectification and disrespect towards the idol. Here are a few reactions to the same:

"She doesn’t want you leave her alone."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"yall are so f*cking disgusting about her it has to stop," said a fan on X.

"we will never be able to escape the existence of men," added another fan.

"a man blatantly objectifying a woman just got 189k likes," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were displeased and discomforted by Lewis Spears' X post about Kwon Eunbi.

Ad

"i need men to f*cking stop talking about women's bodies like that," stated a fan.

"You guys genuinely disgust me - her music is fantastic and all you can talk about is her body?" added an X user.

"kinda hate how Eunbi goes viral just for the wrong reason & not even her performance/music as a whole," said a netizen.

Ad

"a ‘stand up comic’ harassing women as a bit is very on brand. we just wish it was funny for once… consider a career change queen," commented another X user.

Comedian Lewis Spears responds to criticism following his alleged disrespectful comment on Kwon Eunbi

As fans and netizens continued to criticize the comedian and call him out for his comment towards Kwon Eunbin, Lewis Spears made three more X posts expressing his thoughts on the issue. He unapologetically wrote that the K-pop stans have been hypocritical by calling him disrespectful when several K-pop fans have similarly reacted to the artists in the K-pop industry.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also further explained that he was only appreciating the beauty in the world by making the comment about Kwon Eunbi's WATERBOMB festival performances. Here's what he wrote through the three X posts:

"K-pop stans are attacking me because I am a man of culture who appreciates beauty in this world. K-pop stans will upscale a video of an idol, zoom in on her body, stabilize it on the chest, put it in slow motion, and then call me the creep. I've made K-pop Twitter so upset they're hiring a shaman to put a curse on me."

Ad

However, given that the comedian didn't apologize for his alleged disrespectful comment or take accountability for the same, the criticism from K-pop fans towards the comedian has been continuing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More