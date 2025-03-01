Legends linking up once again!" - Fans react as G-Dragon will reportedly guest on IU's 'Palette'

On February 28, 2025, Ten Asia reported that G-Dragon is set to appear in IU's Palette. The news report suggested they concluded filming for the upcoming episode on the same day.

IU's Palette is a popular talk show and live music series streaming on singer IU's official YouTube channel. The show, launched in 2020, has showcased a diverse range of guests, treating fans to engaging conversations and live performances.

Reports suggest that G-Dragon, who has just returned with his new full-length album Übermensch on February 25, engaged in a lively conversation with IU about his latest music and activities.

Fans were extremely excited by the news and took to the internet to express their enthusiasm for the forthcoming episode of the show. One even referred to them as 'Legends' who are reuniting, alluding to their previous collaboration on the song Palette in 2017, which featured G-Dragon, who also co-wrote the song with IU.

"Legends linking up once again!"

Joyous fan messages celebrated the duo as K-pop royalty, referring to them as King and Queen.

"It should've been filmed in a castle cause that's where the king and queen belongs," remarked another fan.

"OMG ! OMG ! / 'THE KING OF K-POP' MEETS THE 'QUEEN K-POP'. G-DRAGON ON " IU's PALETTE " !! / IMAGINE IF THEY SING "TAKE ME" OR "I BELONGIIU" TOGETHER," exclaimed another fan on X.

"IUxDG. K-pop royalty right here!" reacted another fan.

Excited fan reactions persisted, with some even hoping for another performance of Palette, while one fan shared an intriguing fact with others.

"IU also announced in 2022 that she would no longer include Palette on her concert setlist. But since GD is appearing as a guest on her show, let's hope for a 2025 version live band performance of Palette," another fan wrote.

"If GD is guesting @ IU's Palette, I'm pretty sure they're going to sing Palette… but maybe a 2025 version?" said another fan.

"What a coincidence , IU palette with Gdragon will be the 32nd ep , her current age , Palette song was created as one of her age serie songs," said one fan on X.

More about G-Dragon's latest album, Übermensch

Übermensch is the third studio album by the idol, released on February 25, 2025, through Galaxy Corporation and Empire Distribution. The album also marked G-Dragon's first musical release in seven years, following his 2017 EP Kwon Ji Yong and his 2013 studio album Coup d'État.

The title track of the album, Too Bad featuring Anderson .Paak, achieved instant success by topping the real-time music charts on Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Vibe. Within 24 hours of its release, it secured the top spot on Melon and Bugs' daily charts as of February 25.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart and No. 7 on the Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart. It also topped the Hanteo Chart's daily album sales, with over 620,000 copies sold on its first day.

The BIGBANG leader is all set to kick off his first world tour since 2017, featuring two concerts at Goyang Stadium, Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 29 and 30, 2025.

