"a good morning indeed" — Fans react as IU is set to appear on Salon Drip 2 ahead of When Life Gives You Tangerines premiere

On February 19, 2025, Herald Pop reported that a representative from TEO, the production company behind Salon Drip 2, has confirmed that IU will be a guest on the show's upcoming episode. She will promote her forthcoming Netflix drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Salom Drip 2 is a popular web entertainment talk show hosted by Jang Do-yeon and produced by Kim Tae-ho. Since its debut episode featuring Gong Yoo in May 2023, the show has aired many episodes featuring stars like Lee Jung-jae, Son Seok-gu, Park Bo-gum, and BTS Jin amongst others. Salon Drip 2 is often praised for its relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Fans were thrilled by the news and hurried online to express excitement and anticipation about the upcoming telecast of Salon Drip 2.

"iu on salon drip!! a good morning indeed," a fan commented.

Fans were delighted with her much-anticipated appearance on the show and the commencement of promotions for the upcoming drama series.

"IU has completed filming Salon Drip 2, where she will discuss her acting comeback,and she will also appear on Pinggyego with Park Bogum, showcasing chemistry with Yoo Jaesuk. This is great news. Hopefully there will be more promotions on this week," another fan reacted.

"YESSSS CONTENTS. I love Salon Drip! I hope she goes on other shows too," remarked another fan.

"OMG IU on Salon Drip 2 for WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines promotion. It already started y'all," wrote another fan.

The excitement and fan reactions surrounding IU's appearance continued to pour in on X. Some of these reactions stated:

"aaah i always win!! Salon drip has been the no. 1 show i want iu to guest on," said another fan.

"Yes!!! Was hoping so much for Salon Drip... The queen knows what we want," another fan remarked.

"WEEEEEEEEEE we knew it.Can't wait for her interaction with Jang Doyeon. I think IU has been mentioned quite lot in that show," reacted a fan.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a slice-of-life drama series starring IU and Park Bo-gum

Park Bo-gum and IU in the upcoming Netflix series, When Life Gives You Tangerines(Image via Instagram@netflixkr)

Set in 1950s Jeju Island, South Korea, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a heartwarming drama that follows the lives of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik. Ae-soon is a spirited rebel, whereas Gwan-sik is a resilient and determined youth. The story follows their journey as they navigate challenges and trials across four seasons.

Reportedly, the show is a tribute to the older generation's youthful days. It portrays the bright, cheerful moments of their lives, set against the stark backdrop of old photographs. It's a nostalgic reflection on their tender years, filled with tales of first loves, heroic adventures, rebellious spirits, and even romantic escapades.

The Korean title of the show, "폭싹 속았수다", references Jeju's local dialect and translates to 'Thank You for Your Hard Work."

The show is directed by acclaimed director Kim Won-seok, renowned for his notable works such as My Mister, Misaeng, and Arthdal Chronicles. This will be his second collaboration with Hotel del Luna actress, with whom he previously worked on My Mister.

The show also marks the actress/singer's return to the small screen after her appearance in Hotel del Luna in 2019. It also features Park Bo-gum, well-known for his roles in drama series such as Reply 1988 and Love in the Moonlight.

When Life Gives You Tangerines will be launched in four sets of four episodes each, commencing on 7 March on Netflix.

