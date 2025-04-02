"Let her rest in peace"— Netizens respond as Sulli’s brother discloses the name of the idol she dated before Dynamic Duo’s Choiza

Sulli's older brother, Choi Dae Hee, is being heavily criticized by netizens for sharing the late singer's personal information. As per a report by Sports Kyunghyang on April 2, 2025, Choi Dae Hee revealed that Sulli had dated Block B's P.O for about a year before her relationship with Choiza.

According to the report, Choi Dae Hee, during a live social media broadcast, revealed that P.O visited his home and even drank wine together while he was dating Sulli. He clarified the sequence of the relationships by stating that she dated P.O before meeting Choiza. He also described P.O as a kind person.

Sulli, aka Choi Jin-ri, was in a relationship with Dynamic Duo rapper Choiza from September 2013 to March 2017. The couple endured intense public scrutiny, cyberbullying, and malicious comments.

A few days before sharing Sulli's personal details, Choi Dae Hee demanded answers from Kim Soo-hyun and director Lee Sa-rang, accusing them of pressuring Sulli to film explicit scenes in the 2017 movie, Real. Kim Soo-hyun is facing significant backlash due to a dating controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Many netizens discussed this issue on The Qoo, an online forum in South Korea. They criticized Choi Dae Hee for sharing personal information that was irrelevant to the current situation involving Kim Soo-hyun and Lee Sa-rang.

On X too, netizens condemned Sulli's brother for revealing details about the late actress's past. One user hoped this would not lead to unnecessary drama and that she could be left alone to rest in peace.

"I just hope people don't use this to create more unnecessary drama. Let her rest in peace," commented a netizen on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where netizens criticized the late singer and actress's brother. One user commented that he had lost the "plot," while another remarked that he only wanted to profit from her fame.

"I'm sorry but it seems like the brother has lost the plot," commented another netizen.

"Stop talking about the dead. Let her rest in peace ffs. We don't need to know any of her private life now. My girl gave up her life to be freed from all this," reacted another netizen.

"Wtf is he doing.. I thought he was nice but now i feel like he wants to leech off his sister's fame, how disgusting," remarked another netizen.

One netizen pointed out that if P.O had done something terrible, talking about him would have made sense. Another argued that it feels like ruining someone’s life.

"unless P.O did smtg horrible, he shoudlnt have revealed this. it's sulli's private life," wrote another netizen.

"The brother sure doesnt get the meaning of respecting his deceased sister's private life, whats the purpose to drag someone else into this who's not even related to the kim soo hyun's scandal.. just another attempt to ruin someone's lives, I guess," said another netizen.

"My point I thought the elder brother wanted to help before but he's just chasing clout," added another netizen.

More about Sulli's brother's accusation against Kim Soo-hyun and Lee Sa-rang regarding explicit scenes in the 2017 film, Real

On March 29, Sulli's older brother accused actor Kim Soo-hyun and director Lee Sa-rang of pressuring her into filming bed scenes without a body double.

According to Sports Kyunghyang, Choi Dae Hee stated that he has spent six years in deep sorrow and tears. He even mentioned the late actress Kim Sae-ron and noted that he could not overlook her death as if it were someone else's business.

"I could not overlook the death of the late Kim Sae-ron as if it were someone else’s business. I extend my deepest condolences to Kim Sae-ron’s family,” he said as reported by The Korea Times.

He specifically raised questions about the bed scene during the filming of the movie Real. He mentioned that he had heard a body double was on set but could not attend the shoot that day due to illness, and he demanded answers from Kim Soo-hyun and director Lee Sa-rang.

"I understand that there was a nude scene involving a body double, and that the double was actually on set. Why then was Sulli persuaded to do the scene herself, and why was she pressured into filming that bed and nude scene?,” he said.

Real, released in 2017 and starring Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress, contains several intense and explicit scenes. The film's director, Lee Sa-rang, is also a co-founder of Kim Soo-hyun's current agency, GOLD MEDALIST. According to the family of the late actress, she experienced psychological distress after filming the movie.

Sulli died in October 2019, and authorities concluded that the death was self-inflicted.

