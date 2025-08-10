  • home icon
  "Lets do our best to love and protect them" – Fans react to Desire: The Series' XingQiu & JiangLi's 3-year contract as China's first official BL ship

“Lets do our best to love and protect them” – Fans react to Desire: The Series’ XingQiu & JiangLi’s 3-year contract as China’s first official BL ship

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 10, 2025 09:44 GMT
XingQiu & JiangLi in Desire: The Series (Image via GagaOOLala)
XingQiu & JiangLi in Desire: The Series (Image via GagaOOLala)

On August 9, 2025, the X account, @BoysLoveHubENG, reported that Desire: The Series lead actors Huang Xing and Qiu Dingjie, known on-screen as “XingQiu,” were named China’s first officially recognized BL (Boys’ Love) pairing. Their fan community, called “Star Cups,” identifies with the color Galactic Purple.

The announcement comes in a space where same-sex romance in media is still tightly monitored. "XingQiu," along with another couple, "JiangLi,” has signed a three-year deal to remain permanent partners in the ABO Desire storyline.

This marks the first time in China’s BL scene that on-screen couples have been officially recognized with an organized fandom under formal management. Following the news, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, urging Star Cups to "protect" the pairs. One fan on X wrote:

China’s broadcasting rules have long restricted such portrayals. In 2016, the BL web drama Addicted was pulled mid-release by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, citing its depiction of same-sex relationships. Planned episodes were subsequently canceled.

Based on Nong Jian’s novel, ABO Desire explores Alpha/Beta/Omega dynamics. The series’ author revealed that three productions featuring the couples are already in progress. Two stories are set in modern-day timelines, and one has a historical setting.

Admirers are reacting to the news, calling it "important" progress given China’s history of censoring LGBTQ+ content.

Others are expressing “happy” reactions, saying this is “history.”

What is XingQiu and JiangLi starrer Desire: The Series about?

Desire: The Series (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
Desire: The Series (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

China has launched its first live-action omegaverse BL drama with Desire: The Series, also known as ABO Desire. The C-drama premiered on July 12, 2025, and will air 16 episodes, ending on October 11, 2025. New episodes are released every Saturday, and the series is available worldwide with subtitles on platforms such as Viki and GagaOOLala.

Desire: The Series follows Alpha executive Sheng Shao You and Omega Hua Yong, played by Qiu Ding Jie and Huang Xing. Sheng Shao You offers financial support to Hua Yong, and their bond deepens despite hidden truths. A second storyline features Shen Wen Lang and Gao Tu, portrayed by Jiang Heng and Li Pei En. Gao Tu’s concealed identity and an unplanned pregnancy complicate their relationship.

In other news, the Chinese Boys’ Love series Revenged Love has faced several challenges. Prohibited in mainland China due to its queer-centered narrative, the show has dealt with cast controversies and release restrictions.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Shubham Soni
