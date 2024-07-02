"Like son, like father they said" — Fans swoon over BTS' Jin's latest Instagram post imitating Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' merch pose

On July 2, 2024, BTS' Kim Seok-jin posted a new picture of himself on Instagram, wearing a T-shirt from Jungkook's official GOLDEN merch collection. The group's eldest member mentioned in the caption that the T-shirt was lying around at HYBE, so he decided to wear it. Translated to English by X user @btsinthemoment, he said:

"Jungkook-ah, this happened to be at the company so I'll wear it."

The Instagram post by the Epiphany singer-songwriter went viral online. Fans were stumped when they saw Jin copying Jungkook's pose visible on the T-shirt. The hilarious mimicry and the caption left fans in splits and they took to X to react to the post. They expressed how much they miss seeing The Astronaut singer-songwriter and Jungkook together.

"He's clowning him so bad. I've missed my chaotic jinkook duo," an X user wrote.

"Really?!?!??? He’s just gonna come out in THAT pose??? Attacking???? In this economy???!" another X user said.

"The fact that hes trying to be funny by imitating jungkook's pose but ended up k-wording ppl with his lethal good looks," an X user wrote.

"He saw golden merch in company and wore an took pic and posted. Typical jin who is unpredictable loving it," an X user said.

Fans also wished for Jungkook to see the post and wondered how he would react to it.

"Who's gonna tell him to post this on Weverse because Jungkook is not on insta?" an X user commented.

"I just know when jungkook comes across this post he's gonna be doing that devastating eyebrow smile" — another X wrote remarked.

"Uff look at him, he looks so stunning. and the T-shirt omg Jk will be giggling after seeing this," a netizen added.

Fans can purchase the exclusive L/S T-shirt on Weverse Global Shop for $59.04.

BTS' Jin shares a video of himself playing Tennis on Weverse

On July 2, the Moon singer posted a video of himself playing Tennis on Weverse and wrote, "I am good" in the caption. The musician was discharged from the South Korean military on June 12, 2024, after completing his mandatory 18 months of service in the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Army (ROK). He was the first BTS member to enlist in December 2022.

After his discharge, the singer-songwriter held a fan meeting in Seoul's Jamsil Arena on June 13 and met 4,000 lucky fans (ARMYs) to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary. He gave hugs to 1,000 fans who were selected through a random raffle. Following this, he went under the radar once again to enjoy his time off after his service.

However, on June 30, 2024, he took to Weverse and commented on fans' posts, revealing that he is busy filming for several Korean variety shows. On July 1, 2024, OSEN news reported that the BTS idol had finished filming for the variety show, The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island also called I'm Glad You Got a Good Rest. The show takes place on an uninhabited island where featured celebrities have to provide 5-star service and create everything from scratch.

Furthermore, on July 2, the National Daily Newspaper reported that Jin is reportedly set to be featured on MBC's popular entertainment show, I Live Alone. The program sees celebrities who live by themselves carrying on their daily routine as a cameraman follows them closely.

In other news, BTS' Jin is reportedly set to carry the relay torch at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as per Dispatch. The publication reported that the Olympic torch was lit in Greece and arrived in France in June 2024. It will travel 12,000 kilometers—across 400 locations—and be carried by 11,000 specially chosen torchbearers before arriving at the opening ceremony on July 27.

