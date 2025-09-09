  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “LOVE THIS PAIRING” - Fans thrilled as Kang Tae-oh teams up with Kim Se-jeong for her debut historical drama in MBC’s ‘Moon River’ 

“LOVE THIS PAIRING” - Fans thrilled as Kang Tae-oh teams up with Kim Se-jeong for her debut historical drama in MBC’s ‘Moon River’ 

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 09, 2025 07:07 GMT
Kang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeong (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)
Kang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeong (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)

Kang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeong are teaming up for the first time in MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Moon River. The historical drama is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 pm. On September 8, MBC unveiled stills from the cast's script reading session.

Ad

Set during the Joseon era, the plot follows a royal heir and a street vendor whose souls swap abruptly. This triggers a series of destiny-driven events around.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kang portrays Crown Prince Lee Kang, a indulgent figure. The majesty secretly harbors the sorrow of losing a cherished person amid intense palace conflicts. On the other front, Kim takes on the role of Park Dal-yi. She is a sharp-witted vendor grappling with fragments of forgotten memories.

The narrative tracks their meetings as they bicker, tease, and slowly grow closer despite hailing from completely separate worlds. This fresh "pairing" is receiving a warm response from viewers.

Ad
"I predict chaos. BUT I LOVE THIS PAIRING 🩷," an X user commented.
Ad

Viewers are responding positively to the new duo.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others are keen to see Se-jeong return to the screen, almost a year after starring in Brewing Love.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Who are the additional cast members in Moon River?

Lee Shin-young, Hong Soo-joo, Jin Goo (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)
Lee Shin-young, Hong Soo-joo, Jin Goo (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)

In Moon River, Lee Shin-young takes on Lee Un, the cousin of Lee Kang. Once an heir, he’s learned to accept his position but stays watchful. Hong Soo-joo portrays Kim Woo-hee, a clever and graceful woman of Joseon, bound by family expectations but secretly pursuing her own ambitious dreams.

Ad

Jin Goo portrays Kim Han-cheol, a decisive figure whose ruthless pursuit of power extends even to using his daughter. As reported by Dispatch, the production team shared that the ensemble displayed immediate chemistry during their first script reading.

"The actors showed synergy from the first script reading" and "These diverse individuals will provide a wealth of entertainment," the production asserted.

More about Moon River actors Kang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeong

Kang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeong (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)
Kang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeong (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)

Kang Tae-oh is no stranger to historical dramas. He first accumulated attention for his role as Prince Neungyang in KBS’s 2019 series The Tale of Nokdu, set during the Joseon era. In contrast, MBC’s forthcoming series marks Kim Se-jeong’s first pursuit into the historical genre.

Ad

Kim debuted in 2016 with I.O.I after competing on Produce 101. She later pursued music with Gugudan and shifted to acting with School 2017. She then appeared in The Uncanny Counter, later rose to wider notoriety playing Shin Ha-ri in Business Proposal. Her latest project was, Brewing Love with Lee Jong-won, premiered in 2024.

Meanwhile, Kang began his acting profession in 2013 with After School: Lucky or Not. The performer later gained acclaim through roles in Run On, The Tale of Nokdu, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. This year, he appeared in The Potato Lab alongside Lee Sun-bin.

Ad

Given Kang Tae-oh’s experience in historical dramas and Kim Se-jeong’s first foray into the genre, Moon River is poised to be a highly anticipated watch for buffs.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications