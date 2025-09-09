“LOVE THIS PAIRING” - Fans thrilled as Kang Tae-oh teams up with Kim Se-jeong for her debut historical drama in MBC’s ‘Moon River’ 

Kang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeong are teaming up for the first time in MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Moon River. The historical drama is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 pm. On September 8, MBC unveiled stills from the cast's script reading session. Set during the Joseon era, the plot follows a royal heir and a street vendor whose souls swap abruptly. This triggers a series of destiny-driven events around. Kang portrays Crown Prince Lee Kang, a indulgent figure. The majesty secretly harbors the sorrow of losing a cherished person amid intense palace conflicts. On the other front, Kim takes on the role of Park Dal-yi. She is a sharp-witted vendor grappling with fragments of forgotten memories.The narrative tracks their meetings as they bicker, tease, and slowly grow closer despite hailing from completely separate worlds. This fresh &quot;pairing&quot; is receiving a warm response from viewers.&quot;I predict chaos. BUT I LOVE THIS PAIRING 🩷,&quot; an X user commented.Giugiugiuls LYST ✨ @twinklingiulsLINKI predict chaos.BUT I LOVE THIS PAIRING 🩷Viewers are responding positively to the new duo.🌙 @Zashi049799LINKIdgaf what kind if a drama is it i’m SAT for themMorgoth 🍉 🍉 @KiAilexOnbitLINKThe pairing I didnt know I needed.American Noona @American_NoonaLINK📌📌 I don’t even know the plot, and I don’t care … These two are an automatic yes, such is my trust in them. #MoonRiver #KangTaeOh #KimSejeongMeanwhile, others are keen to see Se-jeong return to the screen, almost a year after starring in Brewing Love.ForeverSesang❤️IMissUMsClean💫 @merahku83931553LINKAaaa!!! Sejeong finally!! Really looking forward for thiss!!HEY🌻 @_daysofHeyLINKSejeong-ahhh, can't wait for this to air! Been waiting for so long lolol🥹𓆉 @khyonfilmLINKsejeong drought is coming to an endWho are the additional cast members in Moon River? Lee Shin-young, Hong Soo-joo, Jin Goo (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)In Moon River, Lee Shin-young takes on Lee Un, the cousin of Lee Kang. Once an heir, he’s learned to accept his position but stays watchful. Hong Soo-joo portrays Kim Woo-hee, a clever and graceful woman of Joseon, bound by family expectations but secretly pursuing her own ambitious dreams.Jin Goo portrays Kim Han-cheol, a decisive figure whose ruthless pursuit of power extends even to using his daughter. As reported by Dispatch, the production team shared that the ensemble displayed immediate chemistry during their first script reading.&quot;The actors showed synergy from the first script reading&quot; and &quot;These diverse individuals will provide a wealth of entertainment,&quot; the production asserted. More about Moon River actors Kang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeongKang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeong (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)Kang Tae-oh is no stranger to historical dramas. He first accumulated attention for his role as Prince Neungyang in KBS’s 2019 series The Tale of Nokdu, set during the Joseon era. In contrast, MBC’s forthcoming series marks Kim Se-jeong’s first pursuit into the historical genre.Kim debuted in 2016 with I.O.I after competing on Produce 101. She later pursued music with Gugudan and shifted to acting with School 2017. She then appeared in The Uncanny Counter, later rose to wider notoriety playing Shin Ha-ri in Business Proposal. Her latest project was, Brewing Love with Lee Jong-won, premiered in 2024.Meanwhile, Kang began his acting profession in 2013 with After School: Lucky or Not. The performer later gained acclaim through roles in Run On, The Tale of Nokdu, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. This year, he appeared in The Potato Lab alongside Lee Sun-bin.Given Kang Tae-oh’s experience in historical dramas and Kim Se-jeong’s first foray into the genre, Moon River is poised to be a highly anticipated watch for buffs.