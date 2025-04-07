The Potato Lab: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Episodes 11 and 12 of The Potato Lab premiered on tvN and Netflix on April 5 and 6, 2025, respectively. The drama series stars Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-oh in titular roles, supported by Lee Hak-ju, Kim Ga-eun, Shin Hyeon-seung, Yoo Seung-mok, Kwak Ja-hyung, Woo Jeong-won, Yoon Jeong-seop, and Nam. Hyeon-woo.

In the final episodes, Mi-kyung and So Baek-ho confront their feeling and realise that their love for each other matters more than any misunderstanding and mistakes in the past. Ki-se also starts with a clean slate and settles his previous misunderstandings with Hee-jin and Mi-kyung. While Mi-kyung finally gets to study and run her own lab.

Still from tvN drama series, The Potato Lab starring Lee Sun-bin, Kang Tae-oh (Image Via X@CJnDrama)

The drama culminates with Baek-ho and Mi-kyung thriving together and happily living in the village as celebrated potato professionals. With a joyful ending where everyone moves forward with their lives, the likelihood of the show getting a second season seems minimal.

The Potato Lab episode 11 recap: Mi-kyung and So Baek-ho attempt to work together in the lab despite their strained relationship

The Potato Lab episode 11, titled Disaster, starts with Mi-kyung running away after Baek-ho revealed to her that he was the reason why she had to leave Wonhan Retail.

Mi-kyung tries to work normally and returns to work the next day, just to find that his colleagues are doing whatever they can to make her feel good about her last days in the lab.

Bu Jae-joong tells her about a job opening in Vietnam, to which she politely refuses, saying that she cannot leave the lab and join someplace else, especially at the time of harvest. Baek-ho accidentally slips up and informs the staff at The Potato Lab that he and Mi-kyung have broken up, causing everyone to learn about it.

Mi-kyung becomes furious by his admission to team members, and she storms into his office, telling him to stay away from her. Ong-ju and Hwang-kyung find all the items Mi-kyung has associated with Baek-ho in the dustbin. On seeing this, Ong-ju confides in Hwang-kyung that she, too, is responsible for Mi-kyung's condition.

With all the stress in her personal life and work, Mi-kyung falls ill. Ki-se accidentally learns about this and calls Mi-kyung to inquire about her condition. He even shares the news with Baek-ho, who delivers abalone porridge to Hwang-kyung for her.

In episode 11 of The Potato Lab, Ong-ju finally reveals that she knew about Ki-se's affair with Hee-jin. However, she could not find the right moment to tell Mi-kyung about it. Surprisingly, Mi-kyung lets it go, stating that she has done a lot to help her heal from that incident.

Hee-jin barges into Baek-ho's house, where he finally confronts her, asking if she knew that Ke-si had a girlfriend. She admits that she was aware of this but was selfish in love because she wanted him for herself. The Potato Lab prepares for the harvest and finds that they are short of potatoes this time around.

The Chungnam factory storage facility encountered a temperature setting issue, due to which they had to discard all 500 tonnes of potatoes. The only solution here is to go to farms rather than companies to bring those extra potatoes. All of the teams get to work, and Baek-ho volunteers to go with Mi-kyung.

While storing potatoes in cold storage, Baek-ho saves Mi-kyung by taking a hit from a falling ladder. The other members of the potato lab see this as an opportunity and leave them to resolve their issues, locking them in the storage facility.

At the end of episode 11 of The Potato Lab, as Mi-kyung vents out her frustrations, Baek-ho reveals that he is in love with her.

The Potato Lab episode 12 recap: Baek-ho leaves Wonhan, and Mi-kyung's potato finally gets the recognition

Episode 12 of The Potato Lab, titled MK 107, starts with Mi-kyung expressing her feelings and confronting Baek-ho. He admits that he has always been a guy who made his decisions based on the numbers and data. But now he is ashamed of himself and asks for forgiveness.

Mi-kyung asks for some time, but Baek-ho simply goes to hug her. Just then, the ladies from the lab open the gates of the storage facility and tease them. At the USB guesthouse, Hwang-kyung goes to avenge her sister's honor by evicting Baek-ho from the guesthouse.

But Mi-kyung puts Hwang-kyung in his place, and he returns to apologize to Baek-ho. To arrange for the potatoes, Mi-kyung and Baek-ho go to see a businessman named Kang Dong-won. He acts high and mighty, but when Baek-ho humbles him, the duo is able to secure 98 tons of potatoes.

Still from tvN's The Potato Lab starring Kang Tae-oh (Image Via X@CJnDrama)

Mi-kyung and Baek-ho discuss their issues, share a kiss, and spend the night together. In the morning, Baek-ho receives a call from CEO Yoon, who informs him that they are onboarding a beverage company in Wonhan and he needs to downsize it.

Further, in episode 12 of The Potato Lab, Hee-jin informs Ki-se that she had a word with her mother, and they can finally divorce in peace. She also admits that it was her fault that their relationship fell apart, and now she is going to New York to complete her studies. They part ways like mature adults.

Mi-kyung hears gossip in Wonhan about Ki-se lying about being married to the Chairman's daughter, even though they are actually separated. She feels bad about him and goes and checks on him.

It turns out that he is also leaving Wonhan and wants to start anew. Both Mi-kyung and Ki-se resolve their issues and part on good terms. Baek-ho, on the other hand, is feeling miserable and alone at Wonhan. So, he goes out and meets up with Ki-se, whom he admits is his only friend in the company.

Baek-ho reveals to Mi-kyung that he has quit his job, and in response, Mi-kyung lectures and yells at him. She wants him to understand the importance of a career and financial stability, but Baek-ho remains steadfast in his decision.

Expand Tweet

At the Potato Lab, the crisis is resolved by Hee-dong, who turns out to be the son of the President of the Korean Farmers' Association. Mi-kyung also receives a call from the Rural Development Administration, which reviewed the potatoes received through Mr. Hong. They want to work with her and her variety of potatoes called MK 107.

At the end of episode 12 of The Potato Lab, three years have passed. Ong-ju is crying over reports indicating that she is suffering from fatty liver disease. Baek-ho now works three jobs and lives with Mi-kyung. He is the CFO of the USB Guesthouse, Vice Supervisor of the Daeseolryeong Potato Crop Team, and President of Youngeul-ri's Youth Association.

The farmers gather once more, as they did at the start of the series, for a presentation on Maroo potatoes from the potato lab. However, this time, Mi-kyung and Baek-ho, who are like local celebrities, arrive as potato experts and engage in banter with the potato team regarding prices on behalf of the villagers.

The ending shows Baek-ho and Mi-kyung being content and moving ahead in their life with all their shortcomings and craziness. And the episode ends with this.

The Potato Lab renewal possibilities

The story of The Potato Lab has a satisfying ending as Mi-kyung finally makes a mark as a potato researcher. Baek-ho, though, leaves his high-profile job but is content and happy being with Mi-kyung. Ki-se also leaves Wonhan and starts afresh in life on his own. Even Mr. Bu has his happy ending, as he is promoted to chief of The Potato Lab.

As of this writing, tvN has not announced or shared any information about the second season of The Potato Lab.

The Potato Lab, featuring Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-oh, is available for streaming on Netflix.

