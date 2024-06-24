“Loving the sight here”— Fans react as BTS Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ remains the highest charting Korean song on Spotify Daily Top Songs Global

On June 24, 2024, BTS Jimin's single Like Crazy from his debut solo album FACE ranked at No. 35 on the Spotify Daily Top Songs Global Chart. The track became the longest-charting Korean and K-pop song on the Swedish music streaming platform. The song along with the album was released on March 24, 2023, and it still has maintained its charting capabilities on esteemed global music charts.

Like Crazy (Korean version) has amassed over 1.19 billion streams (1,193,384,702) and over 2.5 million daily streams (2,591,304) as of June 23. Additionally, its English rendition has gained over 349 million streams (349,975,914) on Spotify.

Meanwhile, on June 23, the Senior Vice President of Geffen Records came under fire as he tweeted the Spotify song link to Gracie Abrams' us. (feat. Taylor Swift) on a BTS ARMY's tweet. The fan demanded Geffen Records to share the pre-order and pre-save iTunes link to Jimin's upcoming track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band from the album MUSE.

Following the VP's tweet, ARMYs trended the hashtag "GEFFEN APOLOGIZE TO JIMIN" worldwide on X, resulting in catching the attention of international media outlets. After Like Crazy eclipsed us. (feat. Taylor Swift) on Spotify on June 24, one X user wrote,

"Loving the sight here. Wbu @GeffenRecords"

"Haha, because of what is happening, I have been angry streaming Like Crazy during the past few days. I bet other ARMYs were doing the same!" — an X user wrote.

"BTS Karma is really strong it always comes true," one fan shared.

"Queen Like Crazy back on Top 40 of Spotify Global charts! Keep streaming LC and CTT!" — an X user wrote.

Amidst the ongoing outrage, ARMYs celebrated the BTS idol's debut single becoming the longest-charting K-pop song on Spotify.

"WOW..............re-enters the Top 40 on Spotify Daily Top Songs Global on June 23, 2024." — an X user wrote.

"Jimin always comes out on top. Look at FACE all kill sabotage! 700,000 deleted sales day one?!? He will not have big posters plastered all over big cities or pre-order iTunes links like other members. Forget radio spins. It is #HelpYourSelf era for Jimin fans all over again." — an X user wrote.

"What a SLAP IN THE FACE!!!" — an X user wrote.

BTS Jimin's Like Crazy continuously rakes in accolades even after a year of its release

Like Crazy at #35 as the longest-charting Korean song on Spotify's Top Global Chart. (Image via Spotify)

The BTS singer-songwriter announced to release of his second solo album on July 19, 2024, via his management agency, BIGHIT MUSIC (operated under HYBE). The Face Off singer-songwriter enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, alongside his member Jungkook. He then released his digital solo single, Closer Than This, via his agency on December 22.

Closer Than This is also included as the seventh and the last track in his forthcoming album, MUSE. Meanwhile, Like Crazy has achieved several feats like debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart as the first K-pop song in the chart's history. Following this, Jungkook's solo single SEVEN debuted at No.1 on the Hot 100 in July 2023 and became the first K-pop/Korean song to top the chart for seven straight weeks.

Jimin's song also became the fastest Korean and K-pop track to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify as of April 5, 2024. Furthermore, on June 2, Jimin's Like Crazy entered the Daily Top Songs chart on Spotify South Korea at No.1 despite being released more than a year ago. Jimin's song eclipsed NewJeans’ latest song How Sweet and aespa’s Supernova.

In other news, Jimin unveiled the concept photos of his forthcoming album, MUSE, on June 23, 2024, at 12 AM (KST). The news pictures showcase the BTS idol in a rockstar avatar amidst a sea of Smeraldo flowers which has heightened fans' anticipation. For the unversed, Smeraldo is a fictional blue-and-white flower created by BTS when they debuted in 2013.

